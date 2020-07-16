All apartments in Sparks
Find more places like 1059 Holman Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sparks, NV
/
1059 Holman Cir
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1059 Holman Cir

1059 Holman Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sparks
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1059 Holman Circle, Sparks, NV 89431
North Rock

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/20/20 **Duplex** 1059 Holman Cir - Property Id: 131366

DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS..New refrigerator,oven and microwave. New hardwood floors, bathroom under remodel with new toilet,vanity, and tile! Will have new paint and kitchen remodeled. Great unit in highly accessible area for travel,shopping, and I80 within 2 minutes. Includes 2bdrm +1 bath,backyard, garage parking and outdoor parking up to 2 vehicles!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131366
Property Id 131366

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5865544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1059 Holman Cir have any available units?
1059 Holman Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sparks, NV.
How much is rent in Sparks, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Sparks Rent Report.
What amenities does 1059 Holman Cir have?
Some of 1059 Holman Cir's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1059 Holman Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1059 Holman Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1059 Holman Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1059 Holman Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sparks.
Does 1059 Holman Cir offer parking?
Yes, 1059 Holman Cir offers parking.
Does 1059 Holman Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1059 Holman Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1059 Holman Cir have a pool?
No, 1059 Holman Cir does not have a pool.
Does 1059 Holman Cir have accessible units?
No, 1059 Holman Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1059 Holman Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1059 Holman Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keyway Apartments
1100 15th St
Sparks, NV 89431
Reflections at the Marina
800 Nichols Blvd
Sparks, NV 89434
Waterfront at the Marina
375 Harbour Cove Drive
Sparks, NV 89434
Lumina at Spanish Springs
6600 Rolling Meadows Drive
Sparks, NV 89436
The Villas at D'Andrea
2200 N D Andrea Pky
Sparks, NV 89434
Verona
1475 Vista del Rancho Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Silverado Apartments
7077 Vista Boulevard
Sparks, NV 89436
Lyfe at the Marina
675 Marina Gateway Drive
Sparks, NV 89434

Similar Pages

Sparks 2 BedroomsSparks Dog Friendly Apartments
Sparks Luxury PlacesSparks Pet Friendly Places
Sparks Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Los Altos ParkwaySparks Marina
Wingfield SpringsDowntown Sparks
Pioneer MeadowsKiley Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno