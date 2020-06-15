Siegel Suites - El Cortez

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking internet access

Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building!



***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.05 ***



Apartment Home Features

Bad Credit OK

Newly renovated studio apartments

Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments

No long-term lease required

Weekly or monthly payment options*

New flat-screen TVs

Full sized refrigerator & microwave

Full bath

Free premium cable TV

Free utilities included

Onsite Security

High-speed wireless internet available

Guest laundromat on site

Elevator access

Historical building

In heart of downtown Reno

On Reno bus line

Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!



Call Now: 775-624-5408



Additional Information:

www.siegelsuites.com



Siegel Suites

239 West 2nd Street. Reno, NV 89501



Free Siegel Reward Program

Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.



Managed by The Siegel Group

Equal Housing Opportunity

Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2179757)