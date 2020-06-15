All apartments in Reno
Siegel Suites - El Cortez

239 West 2nd Street · (775) 502-8073
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 West 2nd Street, Reno, NV 89501
Downtown Reno

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Junior Studio · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 180 sqft

Unit Studio Deluxe · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 210 sqft

Unit Studio (Bath/Shower Combo) · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 210 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
all utils included
cable included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
internet access
Move In Today: Low-Cost, Furnished Apartments in Reno! Historic Building!

***Weekly Payment Options Starting at $219.05 ***

Apartment Home Features
Bad Credit OK
Newly renovated studio apartments
Fully furnished and unfurnished apartments
No long-term lease required
Weekly or monthly payment options*
New flat-screen TVs
Full sized refrigerator & microwave
Full bath
Free premium cable TV
Free utilities included
Onsite Security
High-speed wireless internet available
Guest laundromat on site
Elevator access
Historical building
In heart of downtown Reno
On Reno bus line
Siegel Rewards Program: The Longer You Stay, The More You Earn!

Call Now: 775-624-5408

Additional Information:
www.siegelsuites.com

Siegel Suites
239 West 2nd Street. Reno, NV 89501

Free Siegel Reward Program
Earn points every time you pay your rent or refer a friend. Use your points to treat yourself to free rent, free slot play, food, movies, gift cards, and much more!.

Managed by The Siegel Group
Equal Housing Opportunity
Pricing may include current special and is subject to change without notice.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2179757)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Siegel Suites - El Cortez have any available units?
Siegel Suites - El Cortez has 4 units available starting at $949 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does Siegel Suites - El Cortez have?
Some of Siegel Suites - El Cortez's amenities include in unit laundry, all utils included, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Siegel Suites - El Cortez currently offering any rent specials?
Siegel Suites - El Cortez isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Siegel Suites - El Cortez pet-friendly?
No, Siegel Suites - El Cortez is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does Siegel Suites - El Cortez offer parking?
Yes, Siegel Suites - El Cortez does offer parking.
Does Siegel Suites - El Cortez have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Siegel Suites - El Cortez offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Siegel Suites - El Cortez have a pool?
No, Siegel Suites - El Cortez does not have a pool.
Does Siegel Suites - El Cortez have accessible units?
No, Siegel Suites - El Cortez does not have accessible units.
Does Siegel Suites - El Cortez have units with dishwashers?
No, Siegel Suites - El Cortez does not have units with dishwashers.
