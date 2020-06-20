900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool racquetball court garage sauna

Welcome home to the Tanamera Resort! - Stunning two bedroom rental. The Resort at Tanamara is one of Reno's most sought after communities with amazing amenities including 15,000 SF of club house, lagoon style pool, sauna, Racquetball, security and state of the art fitness center.



Condo has all appliances including Washer/Dryer, 1 car garage, fireplace, large walk in closet, and more!



To schedule a private showing of the property, please call or text 775-560-6001.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3410692)