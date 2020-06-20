All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422

900 S Meadows Pkwy · (775) 828-3355 ext. 21
Location

900 S Meadows Pkwy, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 · Avail. now

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1127 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
racquetball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
garage
sauna
Welcome home to the Tanamera Resort! - Stunning two bedroom rental. The Resort at Tanamara is one of Reno's most sought after communities with amazing amenities including 15,000 SF of club house, lagoon style pool, sauna, Racquetball, security and state of the art fitness center.

Condo has all appliances including Washer/Dryer, 1 car garage, fireplace, large walk in closet, and more!

To schedule a private showing of the property, please call or text 775-560-6001.

PLEASE READ DESCRIPTION- AVOID SCAMMERS. * Tenant beware- there has been several scams recently with people posing as landlords. We are a LOCAL Property Management Company. If you have been texting with a long distance personal claiming to own this rental unit, please report it to Clark Real Estate Immediately. DO NOT WIRE FUNDS to anyone! ** Thank you for viewing our unit Please feel free to contact us with any questions you may have: https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/contact.html or if you like to fill out a application you may do so here. https://www.bestrenopropertymanagement.com/browse-properties.html

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3410692)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 have any available units?
900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 has a unit available for $1,775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 have?
Some of 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 currently offering any rent specials?
900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 pet-friendly?
No, 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 offer parking?
Yes, 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 does offer parking.
Does 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 have a pool?
Yes, 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 has a pool.
Does 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 have accessible units?
No, 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 does not have accessible units.
Does 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 have units with dishwashers?
No, 900 S. MEADOWS PKWY #5422 does not have units with dishwashers.
