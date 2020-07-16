7424 Gannon Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Come check out this wonderful two-story house in the North Valleys. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with almost 1,600 square feet. The downstairs features all hardwood floors with a large great room for your living, dining, and kitchen enjoyment. The kitchen features granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and a stove/oven. The very spacious master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and lots of windows with natural light. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.



Visit our 3D tour for this property: https://view.ricohtours.com/43b2edeb-fa24-4528-8b01-f85b34e4e3bf



All leases include a tenant benefit package. The following benefits are provided: 24/7 rent payment portal access with multiple payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline access, credit score boost, along with renters & liability insurance. The tenant benefit package is required for all leases and is billed at $29.95 a month.



Pets may be allowed upon completion of a pet application, pending pet screening and owner approval. The Pet Application Fee is $75. Once approved there is a one-time $400 pet administration fee for the first pet and $200 for the second pet along with a $25 per month pet administration fee. Pet screening profiles from PetScreening.com are required for all animals.



To schedule a viewing or apply go to our website; EvolveNV.com



Please be advised that there has been fraudulent activity in this area and on rental websites. Any contact being made to you will only be from a Evolve NV representative. We do not ask for nor accept any deposit or rent payment until an application has been submitted. Please feel free to contact us if you believe you have been contacted by an unauthorized individual.