Reno, NV
7424 Gannon Dr
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

Location

7424 Gannon Drive, Reno, NV 89506
Stead

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Come check out this wonderful two-story house in the North Valleys. It has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with almost 1,600 square feet. The downstairs features all hardwood floors with a large great room for your living, dining, and kitchen enjoyment. The kitchen features granite counter tops and lots of cabinet space. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and a stove/oven. The very spacious master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and lots of windows with natural light. Tenant is responsible for all utilities.

Visit our 3D tour for this property: https://view.ricohtours.com/43b2edeb-fa24-4528-8b01-f85b34e4e3bf

All leases include a tenant benefit package. The following benefits are provided: 24/7 rent payment portal access with multiple payment options, 24/7 maintenance hotline access, credit score boost, along with renters & liability insurance. The tenant benefit package is required for all leases and is billed at $29.95 a month.

Pets may be allowed upon completion of a pet application, pending pet screening and owner approval. The Pet Application Fee is $75. Once approved there is a one-time $400 pet administration fee for the first pet and $200 for the second pet along with a $25 per month pet administration fee. Pet screening profiles from PetScreening.com are required for all animals.

To schedule a viewing or apply go to our website; EvolveNV.com

Please be advised that there has been fraudulent activity in this area and on rental websites. Any contact being made to you will only be from a Evolve NV representative. We do not ask for nor accept any deposit or rent payment until an application has been submitted. Please feel free to contact us if you believe you have been contacted by an unauthorized individual.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Gannon Dr have any available units?
7424 Gannon Dr has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 7424 Gannon Dr have?
Some of 7424 Gannon Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Gannon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Gannon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Gannon Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 Gannon Dr is pet friendly.
Does 7424 Gannon Dr offer parking?
No, 7424 Gannon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 7424 Gannon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 Gannon Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Gannon Dr have a pool?
No, 7424 Gannon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Gannon Dr have accessible units?
No, 7424 Gannon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Gannon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7424 Gannon Dr has units with dishwashers.
