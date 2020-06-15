All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 6900 Calusa Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
6900 Calusa Ct.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:30 AM

6900 Calusa Ct.

6900 Calusa Court · (775) 322-1093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Northgate
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

6900 Calusa Court, Reno, NV 89523
Northgate

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6900 Calusa Ct. · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
6900 Calusa Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $1,825/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1996
Sq Footage: 1630 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $1,825
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: None
Lot Size: 6621 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Fabulous two-story Northwest Reno home, located in a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools. All new paint and flooring, fenced backyard, Central AC and an attached 2-car garage. Call to schedule a showing!

RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS
Available March 5th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3452028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6900 Calusa Ct. have any available units?
6900 Calusa Ct. has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 6900 Calusa Ct. have?
Some of 6900 Calusa Ct.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6900 Calusa Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
6900 Calusa Ct. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6900 Calusa Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 6900 Calusa Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 6900 Calusa Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 6900 Calusa Ct. does offer parking.
Does 6900 Calusa Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6900 Calusa Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6900 Calusa Ct. have a pool?
No, 6900 Calusa Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 6900 Calusa Ct. have accessible units?
No, 6900 Calusa Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 6900 Calusa Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6900 Calusa Ct. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6900 Calusa Ct.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

City Center Apartments
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Kirman Garden
444 Kirman Ave
Reno, NV 89502
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
3596 Gypsum Road
3596 Gypsum Road
Reno, NV 89503
The Verge
8000 Offenhauser Drive
Reno, NV 89511
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity