6900 Calusa Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $1,825/mo



Year Built: 1996

Sq Footage: 1630 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 year

Deposit: $1,825

Pets Policy: No Pets

Laundry: None

Lot Size: 6621 Square Feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Fabulous two-story Northwest Reno home, located in a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools. All new paint and flooring, fenced backyard, Central AC and an attached 2-car garage. Call to schedule a showing!



Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS

Available March 5th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!



No Cats Allowed



