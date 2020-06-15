Amenities
6900 Calusa Ct. Reno, NV 89523 - $1,825/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1996
Sq Footage: 1630 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 year
Deposit: $1,825
Pets Policy: No Pets
Laundry: None
Lot Size: 6621 Square Feet
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Fabulous two-story Northwest Reno home, located in a cul-de-sac. Walking distance to schools. All new paint and flooring, fenced backyard, Central AC and an attached 2-car garage. Call to schedule a showing!
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Walk-in closet
Master bath
Family room
Range / Oven
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
High / Vaulted ceiling
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS
Available March 5th, 2020!!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No Pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing!
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE3452028)