All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 424 Saint Lawrence Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
424 Saint Lawrence Ave
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

424 Saint Lawrence Ave

424 Saint Lawrence Avenue · (775) 204-7178
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

424 Saint Lawrence Avenue, Reno, NV 89509
Plumas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This cute, older 3 BD, 1 Ba Brick Charmer is now available in SW Reno! Close to Downtown Reno & dining, newly refinished wood floors & NEW carpet, full basement with many areas for workshops, washer & dryer hookups, small fenced back yard, appliances include stove & fridge. Tenants pay gas, electric and water directly to the utility companies plus trash fees at $30/mo. as a reimbursement to the owner. Owner pays sewer.

This is a 12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

No pets preferred, but 1 SMALL pet (35 lbs MAX - No puppies) may be considered on approval with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10-$60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance. PMI Reno offers this insurance for $12.95 per month. We also offer a credit enhancement service that your on-time rent payments can help build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. The fee for the credit enhancement service is $25 per month per person.

Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $75 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $7.50.

The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.

Schedule a showing today on our website.
Lic #: BS.1001585/PM.0138663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 Saint Lawrence Ave have any available units?
424 Saint Lawrence Ave has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 424 Saint Lawrence Ave have?
Some of 424 Saint Lawrence Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 Saint Lawrence Ave currently offering any rent specials?
424 Saint Lawrence Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 Saint Lawrence Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 424 Saint Lawrence Ave is pet friendly.
Does 424 Saint Lawrence Ave offer parking?
No, 424 Saint Lawrence Ave does not offer parking.
Does 424 Saint Lawrence Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 Saint Lawrence Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 Saint Lawrence Ave have a pool?
No, 424 Saint Lawrence Ave does not have a pool.
Does 424 Saint Lawrence Ave have accessible units?
No, 424 Saint Lawrence Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 424 Saint Lawrence Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 424 Saint Lawrence Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 424 Saint Lawrence Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
3rd Street Flats
303 W 3rd St
Reno, NV 89501
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
Horizons at South Meadows
9350 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Apartments with ParkingReno Dog Friendly Apartments
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CAFernley, NV
Sun Valley, NVCarson City, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity