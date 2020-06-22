424 Saint Lawrence Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This cute, older 3 BD, 1 Ba Brick Charmer is now available in SW Reno! Close to Downtown Reno & dining, newly refinished wood floors & NEW carpet, full basement with many areas for workshops, washer & dryer hookups, small fenced back yard, appliances include stove & fridge. Tenants pay gas, electric and water directly to the utility companies plus trash fees at $30/mo. as a reimbursement to the owner. Owner pays sewer.



This is a 12 month lease. First month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.



No pets preferred, but 1 SMALL pet (35 lbs MAX - No puppies) may be considered on approval with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10-$60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.



Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance. PMI Reno offers this insurance for $12.95 per month. We also offer a credit enhancement service that your on-time rent payments can help build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program. The fee for the credit enhancement service is $25 per month per person.



Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $75 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $7.50.



The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.



Schedule a showing today on our website.

Lic #: BS.1001585/PM.0138663