Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:13 PM

2011 Brittany Meadows Drive

2011 Brittany Meadows Drive · (775) 204-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2011 Brittany Meadows Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,795

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Damonte Ranch with gorgeous views of Mt. Rose! Will be available on or around August 1st. Rent is $1795, deposit $1895. Conveniently located within walking distance to a great park, walking paths and close to schools. Quick access to freeways and just mere minutes from The Summit Mall. Will include washer/dryer, and refrigerator. Sorry no pets allowed. TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410 or copy and paste the link below
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: none

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive have any available units?
2011 Brittany Meadows Drive has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2011 Brittany Meadows Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive offer parking?
No, 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive have a pool?
No, 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive have accessible units?
No, 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2011 Brittany Meadows Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
