2011 Brittany Meadows Drive

Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Damonte Ranch with gorgeous views of Mt. Rose! Will be available on or around August 1st. Rent is $1795, deposit $1895. Conveniently located within walking distance to a great park, walking paths and close to schools. Quick access to freeways and just mere minutes from The Summit Mall. Will include washer/dryer, and refrigerator. Sorry no pets allowed. TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410 or copy and paste the link below

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



