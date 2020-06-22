Amenities

1905 Cave Rock Rd Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Two Story South Reno Home!!!!Reduced!!! - Come see this gorgeous three bedroom two bathroom home located in South Reno!!!!This home has a large kitchen with dark wood cabinets and lots of counter space. The master bathroom has a walk in shower and large tub, perfect for relaxing after a long day of work. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and is spacious enough for a large bedroom set. This home has washer and dryer hook ups for your convenience. Call us today for a showing!!!!



Tenants billed $37.50 per month for professional landscaping.



Pets are on approval, pet deposits may vary. Pets are subject to pet rent and/or non refundable pet fees. (no cats, limit one dog)



**please refer to our descriptions for the most accurate information on amenities and utilities included as other sites may export information differently that may not always be accurate.



Utilities Included: none

Utilities NOT Included:water, trash, sewer, electric, gas, landscaping

Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: sewer($45.50), trash($19.28), landscaping($37.50)(may very depending on billing)

Renters Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.



(Please note that availability dates are subject to change based on actual move out dates, property condition, vendor schedule and material availability.)

Pictures and info may or may not be most current. Tenant to verify all info provided.

Property may be in process of clean/maintenance turnover and may not be move in ready at time of viewing. However, Realty Boulevard will ensure property is ready upon date of move in.



