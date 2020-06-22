All apartments in Reno
1905 Cave Rock Rd

1905 Cave Rock Road · (775) 622-1445 ext. 5
Location

1905 Cave Rock Road, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1905 Cave Rock Rd · Avail. Jul 15

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1554 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
1905 Cave Rock Rd Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Two Story South Reno Home!!!!Reduced!!! - Come see this gorgeous three bedroom two bathroom home located in South Reno!!!!This home has a large kitchen with dark wood cabinets and lots of counter space. The master bathroom has a walk in shower and large tub, perfect for relaxing after a long day of work. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and is spacious enough for a large bedroom set. This home has washer and dryer hook ups for your convenience. Call us today for a showing!!!!

Tenants billed $37.50 per month for professional landscaping.

Pets are on approval, pet deposits may vary. Pets are subject to pet rent and/or non refundable pet fees. (no cats, limit one dog)

**please refer to our descriptions for the most accurate information on amenities and utilities included as other sites may export information differently that may not always be accurate.

Utilities Included: none
Utilities NOT Included:water, trash, sewer, electric, gas, landscaping
Utilities Tenant billed monthly in addition to Rent: sewer($45.50), trash($19.28), landscaping($37.50)(may very depending on billing)
Renters Insurance (REQUIRED): Tenant Liability Insurance of $9.50 (unless tenant provides proof at lease signing). Pet renters insurance is also required on each approved pet. Pets restrictions vary per property.

(Please note that availability dates are subject to change based on actual move out dates, property condition, vendor schedule and material availability.)
Pictures and info may or may not be most current. Tenant to verify all info provided.
Property may be in process of clean/maintenance turnover and may not be move in ready at time of viewing. However, Realty Boulevard will ensure property is ready upon date of move in.

SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS
To view this property or any of our great homes call 775-629-4445. **After you have requested a showing through (Rently) automated system, you will receive a link to schedule a showing to your cellphone. This link direct you to answer some verification questions to create an account to use our showing system. For this specific property, we have a lock box on the front door which holds a key to you will use to access the property on your own. This allows for show times to be more flexible and usually get a showing on for the same day.

For our entire current inventory please visit www.RealtyBLVD.net
www.RealtyBLVD.net is updated daily, Monday-Friday. Our office hours are Monday-Friday from 9am-5pm. We have a 24/7 emergency and maintenance line as well as showings 7 days a week by calling our showing line.
Realty Boulevard
7510 Longley Lane Suite 102
Reno, NV 89511
Office (775) 622-1445
Fax (775) 622-1227

SCAM ALERT
Please be advised that any and all communication on Realty Boulevard's rentals and/or properties for sale are done directly through REALTY BOULEVARD (775) 622-1445, Located at 7510 Longley Lane Suite 102 Reno, NV 89511. If you're lead to believe you're in contact directly to a homeowner or told that we are on vacation/working from another state odds are it is a scam. Please be aware and contact us DIRECTLY at (775) 622-1445 with any questions or concerns.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3903563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1905 Cave Rock Rd have any available units?
1905 Cave Rock Rd has a unit available for $1,899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1905 Cave Rock Rd have?
Some of 1905 Cave Rock Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1905 Cave Rock Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1905 Cave Rock Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1905 Cave Rock Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1905 Cave Rock Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1905 Cave Rock Rd offer parking?
No, 1905 Cave Rock Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1905 Cave Rock Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1905 Cave Rock Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1905 Cave Rock Rd have a pool?
No, 1905 Cave Rock Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1905 Cave Rock Rd have accessible units?
No, 1905 Cave Rock Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1905 Cave Rock Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1905 Cave Rock Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
