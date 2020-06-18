1631 Watt St

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage extra storage

This charming, older 3 bedroom 1 bath home is now available in Old SW Reno!!! It is close to shopping, dining, parks and just minutes away from Downtown Reno! This home has partial hardwood floors, finished basement with extra storage room, landscaped front yard and a small fenced & xeriscaped back yard, detached 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups and the appliances include stove, dishwasher & fridge. Tenants pay electric, oil and water directly to the utility companies plus trash fees at $30/mo. as a reimbursement to the owners. Owners pay sewer. NO ROOMMATES.



This is a 12 month lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.



2 MAX pets allowed (35 lbs. or under) on approval with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10 - $60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.



Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance of $100,000. PMI Reno offers the Residential Liability for $12.95 per month. Approved Tenant(s) will be automatically signed up for the Residential Liability Program. Approved Tenant(s) can also obtain this with their renters insurance. We also offer the service that your on-time rent payments can build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program at $25 per person.



Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $60 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $15. This includes quarterly filter replacement program.



The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.



BS.1001585, PM.0138663