Last updated February 26 2020 at 5:10 PM

1631 Watt St

1631 Watt Street · (775) 204-7178
Location

1631 Watt Street, Reno, NV 89509
Plumas

Price and availability

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This charming, older 3 bedroom 1 bath home is now available in Old SW Reno!!! It is close to shopping, dining, parks and just minutes away from Downtown Reno! This home has partial hardwood floors, finished basement with extra storage room, landscaped front yard and a small fenced & xeriscaped back yard, detached 2 car garage, washer & dryer hookups and the appliances include stove, dishwasher & fridge. Tenants pay electric, oil and water directly to the utility companies plus trash fees at $30/mo. as a reimbursement to the owners. Owners pay sewer. NO ROOMMATES.

This is a 12 month lease. One month's rent, security deposit, and other deposits are due upon move-in.

2 MAX pets allowed (35 lbs. or under) on approval with a $150 admin fee, refundable pet deposit $100-$250 (based on Fido score) and monthly pet fee of $10 - $60 per pet, based on size & type of pet(s). Pet Screening Profiles are required for all animals looking to be accepted in one of our properties. Pet Screenings can be completed by going to: https://www.pmireno.petscreening.com.

Approved Tenant(s) are required to have resident liability insurance of $100,000. PMI Reno offers the Residential Liability for $12.95 per month. Approved Tenant(s) will be automatically signed up for the Residential Liability Program. Approved Tenant(s) can also obtain this with their renters insurance. We also offer the service that your on-time rent payments can build your credit. Please note that all applicants with a score below 650 will be required to sign up for this program at $25 per person.

Application screening and Back ground check $50 per adult. Lease Processing Fee $60 (one time). Monthly lease administration fee $15. This includes quarterly filter replacement program.

The office is open Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with some availability for Saturday showings. For more information, please visit us at www.pmireno.com or call Lisa at (775) 657-5469.

Schedule a showing today on our website.
BS.1001585, PM.0138663

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1631 Watt St have any available units?
1631 Watt St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1631 Watt St have?
Some of 1631 Watt St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1631 Watt St currently offering any rent specials?
1631 Watt St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1631 Watt St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1631 Watt St is pet friendly.
Does 1631 Watt St offer parking?
Yes, 1631 Watt St does offer parking.
Does 1631 Watt St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1631 Watt St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1631 Watt St have a pool?
No, 1631 Watt St does not have a pool.
Does 1631 Watt St have accessible units?
No, 1631 Watt St does not have accessible units.
Does 1631 Watt St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1631 Watt St has units with dishwashers.
