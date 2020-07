Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking garage

GORGEOUS HOME! GRAND CIRCULAR ENTRY WITH TILE INLAY LEADS YOU INTO THE GREAT ROOM WITH TILE FLOORS! OPEN KITCHEN WITH ISLAND AND ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! WOOD FLOORING IN HALLWAYS AND ALL BEDROOMS INCLUDING MASTER SUITE!

SPACIOUS LAUNDRY ROOM THAT INCLUDES THE WASHER & DRYER! PRIVATE BACKYARD AND LARGE SIDE COURTYARD! FURNITURE INCLUDED WITH EXTRA DEPOSIT! UPGRADED CABINETS, COUNTER TOPS AND CEILING FANS MAKE THIS A MUST SEE!