37 Furnished Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
894 JERI Lane
894 Jeri Lane, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1288 sqft
This is a FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED SHORT TERM (1 MONTH MIN RENTAL) This house is loaded with upgrades and options.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
699 BAYVIEW Drive
699 Bay View Dr, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1348 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED 2 BATH WITH PARTIAL LAKE AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS KITCHEN. A MUST SEE. PARTIAL FURNISHED. RENT WITH OR WITH OUT FURNITURE. 2 CAR SHARED GARAGE.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
701 Capri
701 Capri Drive, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1044 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPPER UNIT CLOSE TO THE POOL, BUT, FURNISHINGS CAN BE REMOVED IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO BRING YOUR OWN! TWO BEDROOMS ONE AND 3/4 BATHS, BREAKFAST BAR, INDOOR LAUNDRY, BALCONY, FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM.
Results within 10 miles of Boulder City
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Silverado Ranch
31 Units Available
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,197
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Green Valley Ranch
29 Units Available
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1410 sqft
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Gibson Springs
52 Units Available
Alta NV
1250 Wigwam Parkway, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,270
508 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1052 sqft
The perfect blend of sophistication and relaxation, Alta NV is the ideal place to escape from it all.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
McCullough Hills
11 Units Available
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,775
968 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
30 STRADA DI VILLAGGIO
30 Strada Di Villaggio, Henderson, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous, fully furnished 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in Lake Las Vegas. Resort living with community pool, spa, exercise room and laundry facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3226 PORTO VITTORIA AVE
3226 Portovittoria Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2686 sqft
3226 PORTO VITTORIA AVE Available 07/24/20 *COMING SOON!* GORGEOUS 3 BED 2.5 BATH IN INSIRADA! - *COMING SOON!* GORGEOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH IN INSPIRADA .LOCATED IN VERY QUIET AND LOW TRAFFIC STREET. PARTIALLY FURNISHED.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
10 Greely Club Trail
10 Greely Club Trail, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$5,695
4659 sqft
*GORGEOUS UPGRADED FURNISHED HOME IN THE ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB!!** - ELEGANT DESIGN- FULLY FURNISHED, IMMACULATE 1 STORY CUSTOM, TRAVERTINE FLOORS, 4 ENSUITE BDRMS+A SEP OFFICE/DEN/MEDIA/GAME RM, FABULOUS GRANITE ISLAND KITCHEN OPENS TO HUGE FAMRM

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Foothills
1 Unit Available
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace 2nd story
217 Pretty Sunset Terrace, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$700
275 sqft
Whole furnished 2nd floor, a bedroom & office - Property Id: 95396 Roommate will have 2 furnished rooms with a shared bath (for 1 person), utilities included & wifi. A male tenant is preferred. Must like pets.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southfork
1 Unit Available
2685 Park Creek Lane
2685 Park Creek Lane, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1264 sqft
Furnished Single Story Home In Henderson - Great Location in Henderson close to shopping and Restaurants! This Quiet Community at the end of the street provides great privacy. (RLNE5829400)

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Green Valley North
1 Unit Available
354 Bekasina Drive
354 Bekasina Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1727 sqft
Upgraded three bedroom two bathroom single-story furnished house. Featuring two car garage, large corner lot, and washer and dryer in unit. All housewares, linens, WiFi, TV streaming service, and utilities included with your stay.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
2220 VILLAGE WALK Drive
2220 Village Walk Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$2,200
991 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STRIP VIEWS FROM THE BEST 1-BDR CONDO AT THE DISTRICT AT GVR! CORNER UNIT W/ NO ONE EITHER SIDE OR ABOVE YOU! JUST STEPS TO THE FITNESS CENTER, ROOF TOP SPA & BBQ. TURN-KEY FURNISHED INCLUDES BEDDING, TOWELS, ETC.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Green Valley South
1 Unit Available
2465 Ping Drive
2465 Ping Drive, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
4636 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous and heavily upgraded, fully furnished, 2 story Guard Gated home! Located in the desirable Henderson/Master Series HOA, this move in ready home features custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, a Private Pool and Spa, Golf

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Seven Hills
1 Unit Available
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway #1425 - 1
2900 Sunridge Heights Parkway, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1072 sqft
Modern two bedroom condo in a gated Seven Hills community. Fully-furnished, second floor condo includes a covered carport and washer and dryer. Kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and pantry.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
MacDonald Ranch
1 Unit Available
700 CARNEGIE Street
700 Carnegie Street, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1198 sqft
Available as of April 1st 2019....Fully furnished 3 bedroom condo walking distance to Green Valley Ranch. Gate community, nicely furnished.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Sun City Anthem
1 Unit Available
2130 Sandstone Cliffs
2130 Sandstone Cliffs Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2401 sqft
SPACIOUS FURNISHED SINGLE STORY 4BED/3BATH/2CAR GARAGE LOCATED IN HENDERSON'S SUN CITY ANTHEM AGE RESTRICTED COMMUNITY. 3BED/2BATH IN MAIN HOUSE.1BED/1BATH CASITA. CARPET & TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. BACKYARD W/COVERED PATIO.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
29 Montelago
29 Montelago Boulevard, Henderson, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
529 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
VIEWS!! MAGNIFICENT VIEWS!! Fully Furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo in the fabulous LAKE LAS VEGAS RESORT with amazing views of the Lake, the bridge, Montelago village, mountains and more**A short walk through the bridge to the village which offers

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Valley View
1 Unit Available
261 Cadence View
261 Cadence View Way, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2062 sqft
Beautifully furnished home in the BRAND NEW Cadence community. This home features a room downstairs with access to the backyard, kitchen and family room on second level w/open concept.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
1139 Casa Palermo Circle
1139 Casa Palermo Circle, Henderson, NV
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3397 sqft
Lake Las Vegas gated community, gorgeous, spacious five bedrooms 4.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
McCullough Hills
1 Unit Available
679 Principle Point
679 Principle Point Avenue, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1422 sqft
Fully furnished short term corporate rental home, utilities included. This is a beautiful home! Balcony off master has wonderful views of Strip, city, and mountains! Just updated with new furniture, decor, flat screen Tv's and more.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Green Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
1827 Cavendish
1827 Cavendish Way, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$2,799
2661 sqft
Beautiful 2 story house, 4 bed 3 bath + Loft and 3 Car Garage. Fully and completely furnished turnkey property. PRICE LISTED IS FOR TRADITIONAL 12 MONTH LEASE RENT ONLY. UTILITIES ADDITIONAL.

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Lake Las Vegas
1 Unit Available
64 Strada Principale
64 Strada Principale, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1797 sqft
NO SMOKING***LOCATED IN LAKE LAS VEGAS COMMUNITY***SUBDIVISION HAS SINGLE FAMILY RESIDENCES/TOWNHOMES/AND CONDOS***THIS CONDO WAS FORMERLY A MODEL AND IS FULLY FURNISHED EXCEPT FOR KITCHEN UTENSILS***UNDERGROUND GARAGE PARKING - 2 SPACES AND A 7X4

