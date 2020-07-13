/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:34 PM
126 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV with pool
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1303 Darlene Way
1303 Darlene Way, Boulder City, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
897 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1303 Darlene Way in Boulder City. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 35
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cheyenne Ct
1220 Cheyenne Court, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1562 sqft
Beautiful Home in a Cul-de-Sac! - Upgraded flooring throughout. Boasting with new granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances included, neutral paint throughout, and spacious bedrooms.
1 of 28
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
1544 Mancha Drive
1544 Mancha Drive, Boulder City, NV
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3098 sqft
Golf front property with unique golf course entrance. Large kitchen with granite countertop. Every bedroom has its own bathroom access plus extra bath for pool users.
1 of 29
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
596 Lake Michigan
596 Lake Michigan Lane, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
Lake Mountain Estates is the only age restricted, retirement community in Boulder City! Features of this move-in ready one story manufactured home include and open floor plan with vaulted ceilings.
Results within 5 miles of Boulder City
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Highland Hills
Horizon Seniors
990 Equestrian Drive, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,052
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
720 sqft
Independent Senior Living For the Lifestyle You Desire!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
$
12 Units Available
Highland Hills
Madison at Black Mountain
640 E Horizon Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$973
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,096
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy a clubhouse, fitness center and pool/lounge area in their free time. The Las Vegas Strip and I-515 are both short drives away. Apartments are renovated and have wood cabinetry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
1073 COUNTRY COACH Drive
1073 Country Coach Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1689 sqft
BEAUTIFUL home in gated community! LARGE open floor plan with great eat-in kitchen! Views of the mountains! Community has pool, basketball courts, walking trials, park plus much much more
1 of 50
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Paradise Hills
167 DESERT POND Avenue
167 Desert Pond Avenue, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1577 sqft
Charming home in gated community which features a community pool. Fantastic entry with large living space that opens up to kitchen. Fantastic kitchen with solid counter tops, large pantry and lovely dining/nook area.
1 of 50
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
River Mountain
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
2463 Belt Buckley Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1992 sqft
2463 Belt Buckley Dr.
1 of 18
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
River Mountain
767 Peregrine Falcon
767 Peregrine Falcon Street, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1370 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathroom. Spacious living area. Tile and Carpet throughout. Large Master bedroom. Community with community pool.
Results within 10 miles of Boulder City
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
44 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,110
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
7 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,306
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
11 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Edge at Traverse Point
1131 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,179
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,286
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style landscaped community located close to Galleria Mall. Units are characterized by granite counters, thermostat for climate control and HUE lighting. Pet-friendly community with a dog park.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Ventana Canyon
1250 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1201 sqft
Within walking distance to Cornerstone Park, and close to Galleria at Sunset. Open concept floor plans feature master bedrooms with extra-large closets, gourmet kitchens with separate dining areas, and private patios or balconies with views.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
$
10 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,050
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
12 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
10 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Spur
985 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,256
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1390 sqft
Close to Las Vegas yet nestled within a quiet community. Featuring oversized closets, quartz counters, waterfall showerheads, and in-home laundry rooms. Amenities include a dog park and pet washing areas, a pool, and a gym.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
16 Units Available
Green Valley Ranch
Elysian at the District
2151 Village Walk Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,315
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,761
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Vegas apartment community located right between the Strip and the desert. Multi-floored apartments with one-, two- or three-bedroom units. Modern, designer features and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
9 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Remington Canyon
1000 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,170
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1030 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere apartment complex in Green Valley includes 24-hour resort-style pool, business center, clubhouse and parking. Living spaces boast gourmet kitchens, open floor plans, ceramic tiles and walk-in closets. Excellent access to I-515 and I-215.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
11 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,120
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
23 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,183
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
14 Units Available
Valley View
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
24 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,227
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,265
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,887
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Similar Pages
Boulder City 2 BedroomsBoulder City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBoulder City 3 BedroomsBoulder City Apartments with Balcony
Boulder City Apartments with GarageBoulder City Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBoulder City Apartments with ParkingBoulder City Apartments with Pool