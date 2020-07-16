40 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV with hardwood floors
The Hoover Dam is located at the southern tip of Lake Mead, in Boulder City, where the Colorado River is briefly tamed and turned into hydroelectric power. The dam was created in 1936 and named after President Herbert Hoover, though it was originally known as Boulder Dam.
Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boulder City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.