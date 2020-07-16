Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

40 Apartments for rent in Boulder City, NV with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boulder City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and swe... Read Guide >

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
664 H Avenue
664 H Avenue H, Boulder City, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
820 sqft
Lovely cottage style home. Tile accents in kitchen. Hardwood floors. Appliances included. Fenced yard with storage shed. Partial basement for access to heating and plumbing.
Results within 10 miles of Boulder City
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
7 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1250 sqft
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
24 Units Available
McCullough Hills
80 on Gibson
80 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,075
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1320 sqft
Pet-friendly community close to shopping, dining, and the Bruce Woodbury Parkway. In-unit washer/dryer, detached garages, vaulted ceilings, and private patios/balconies with stunning views. Free Wi-Fi in the community lobby.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
24 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Dune
3080 Saint Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,209
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,856
1390 sqft
Luxurious apartments featuring dark wood cabinets, quartz countertops, and bathrooms with large soaking tubs and dual vanities. Close to fine dining, golfing and Las Vegas nightlife.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
44 Units Available
The Aviary
1070 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,120
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,160
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
964 sqft
It takes something special to stand out in a crowd, and The Aviary, a new apartment community in Henderson’s Union Village soars. Wait until you see its inspired social spaces.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Villa Serena Apartments
325 N Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,099
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
847 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1320 sqft
A new community featuring nine-foot ceilings, mini-blinds, walk-in closets, alarm systems and modern kitchens. Fireplaces available. On-site pool, outdoor areas, playground and courtyard. Minutes from area freeway.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
15 Units Available
Valley View
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$994
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,158
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,346
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
28 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Elysian at Stone Lake
1445 Stone Lake Cove Avenue, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,290
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,684
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,038
1567 sqft
Great location in the heart of Cornerstone Park. Units include stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and an ice maker. Community offers pool, yoga, trash valet, fire pit, guest parking and bocce court.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
17 Units Available
Domain
831 Coronado Center Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,337
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1390 sqft
Conveniently located close to shopping and dining with easy access to the Vegas strip. One-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes with washer/dryer in every unit.
Last updated July 16 at 12:11 AM
4 Units Available
Green Valley Ranch
Imagine
1480 Paseo Verde Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,411
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
1234 sqft
Elegant living at its best. Residents enjoy social and casual events. Spacious interiors with large windows and open floor plans. On-site resort-like pool, rooftop deck with valley views, and a heated spa.
Last updated July 16 at 12:05 AM
16 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Cornerstone Park
210 Quest Park St, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,169
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Cornerstone Park Apartments in Henderson, NV! Situated in a beautiful landscape, with endless opportunities for outdoor exploration, our Henderson apartments bring you to the hub of work, and play.
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
8 Units Available
South Valley Ranch
South Valley Ranch Apartments
701 Aspen Peak Loop, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,135
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to South Valley Ranch, located in beautiful Henderson, NV! South Valley Ranch Apartments offers a luxurious lifestyle cloistered within a well-planned private community.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Townhomes at Horizon Ridge
540 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1246 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1172 sqft
Just off I-515 near the Bruce Woodbury Beltway. Luxury townhomes with luscious mountain views. Recently remodeled units with hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Miro at The Parc
1651 American Pacific Dr, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,308
934 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,293
1246 sqft
Located between the Arroyo Grande Sporting Complex and Cornerstone Park, these apartments feature granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and spacious closets. The community is pet-friendly, and amenities include internet cafe, 24-hr gym, and basketball court.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
8 Units Available
McCullough Hills
One60
160 Cielo Abierto Way, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1479 sqft
Modern apartment community featuring on-site recycling, group exercise classes, EV charging, a coffee cafe, and a dog park. In Henderson near the junction of I-215 and I-515.
Last updated July 16 at 12:33 AM
11 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Cielo
1290 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,119
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1205 sqft
Simple Home Solutions\nFinding an apartment for rent in Henderson, NV, is easy when you lease from Cielo Apartment Homes. Our luxury 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments are just what you need to simplify your home search.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
26 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,347
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Vantage Lofts
201 S Gibson Rd, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,725
1206 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2885 sqft
A pet-friendly community with fantastic views. On-site pool, gym, garages, concierge service and fit pit. In-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a patio or balcony in each apartment.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
4 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Adiamo
1350 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,312
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,577
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set high in the foothills of Black Mountain, Adiamo offers commanding views of the Las Vegas valley.

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Sun City Anthem
2187 Twin Falls Drive
2187 Twin Falls Drive, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1836 sqft
Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Madison in Age Restricted Sun City Anthem - Gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath Madison in Age Restricted Sun City Anthem. Spotless throughout! The kitchen has granite counters, custom cabinets, stainless appliances and a large nook.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Seven Hills
1554 Dusty Canyon Street
1554 Dusty Canyon Street, Henderson, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1242 sqft
Home Sweet Home. Single Story house, 2 Bedrooms plus a den, 2 bathrooms and 2 garages in gated Seven Hills community. Fresh Paint. Brand new Quartz countertops with stainless steel sink. Laminate wood floor throughout the house. Tile at entry.

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
Green Valley Ranch
274 LIBERTY POINT Court
274 Liberty Point Court, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1604 sqft
Lovely 2 story townhome in guard gated community. Community offers pool and spa, and so much more! Wood laminate flooring and two tone paint. Private backyard with grass and patio. All appliances included. Pets welcome.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Anthem
34 Candlewyck Dr
34 Candlewyck Drive, Henderson, NV
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
3592 sqft
GORGEOUS 1 STORY HOME IN GUARD GATED ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB WITH GOLF & MOUNTAIN VIEWS! - Kitchen Features Granite Counters, Upgraded Cabinets, Hardwood Flooring, W/I pantry, Recessed Lighting, B/I TV, Pot Shelves, Stainless Steel Gas Stove, Gas Double

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lake Las Vegas
62 Contrada Fiore Dr
62 Contrada Fiore Drive, Henderson, NV
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
3999 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
2 WEEKS FREE RENT! Beautiful 3-Bedroom in Lake Las Vegas - Custom design inside, wood floor, stainless steel upgraded appliances, office, and large 2nd-floor loft, kitchen island with beautiful granite, pool with waterfall, located at Lake Las Vegas
City Guide for Boulder City, NV

The Hoover Dam is located at the southern tip of Lake Mead, in Boulder City, where the Colorado River is briefly tamed and turned into hydroelectric power. The dam was created in 1936 and named after President Herbert Hoover, though it was originally known as Boulder Dam.

Don't let its proximity to Las Vegas fool you, there is a whole lot more going on in Boulder City than gambling and showgirls. In fact, this city below Sin City is all about outdoor adventures as opposed to indoor neon lighting. Between Lake Mead, Mt. Wilson and the famous Hoover Dam, you'll be hard pressed to remember there's another recreational powerhouse nearby at all. Still, having Las Vegas close does mean fine dining, entertaining shows, and both luxury and outlet retail are just a stone's throw away. So, whether you're desirous of velvet ropes or rock climbing, vodka shots or houseboats, Boulder City has it all and more. And by more, we mean it has affordable living and spacious lots. You can bet this place has everything you want. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Boulder City, NV

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Boulder City renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

