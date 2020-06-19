1111 N Thorp St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking cats allowed

LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION



LIVE IN THE CENTER OF TOWN... WITH LOTS OF LIVING SPACE.



LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.



REMODELED large and beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW PAINT, NEW BLINDS, NEW CEILING FANS, NEW A/C.



Great location, Right off Turner in the center of town. Close to shopping, service shops and many restaurants.



Fully equipped huge CUSTOM DESIGNED eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile back-splash and a beautiful Mosaic border. Beautiful Cherry wood cabinets with LOTS OF STORAGE. Ceramic tile floor. New pull down faucets and stainless steel sink.



Bathrooms are CUSTOM DESIGNED. Amazing vessel sinks, designer faucets. Amazing counter-tops and CUSTOM DESIGNED ceramic back-splash with mosaic border. Ceramic floor

Home has a living room and a family room.



Attached carport and additional parking on concrete pad in front.



This home will rent quickly.



RENT FROM THE BEST.



HURRY, REQUEST AN APPLICATION TODAY.