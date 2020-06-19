All apartments in Hobbs
Last updated June 8 2020 at 7:05 AM

1111 N Thorp St

1111 North Thorp Street · (248) 330-9691
Location

1111 North Thorp Street, Hobbs, NM 88240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1260 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
cats allowed
LOCATION, LOCATION LOCATION

LIVE IN THE CENTER OF TOWN... WITH LOTS OF LIVING SPACE.

LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT.

REMODELED large and beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home. NEW PAINT, NEW BLINDS, NEW CEILING FANS, NEW A/C.

Great location, Right off Turner in the center of town. Close to shopping, service shops and many restaurants.

Fully equipped huge CUSTOM DESIGNED eat-in kitchen with ceramic tile back-splash and a beautiful Mosaic border. Beautiful Cherry wood cabinets with LOTS OF STORAGE. Ceramic tile floor. New pull down faucets and stainless steel sink.

Bathrooms are CUSTOM DESIGNED. Amazing vessel sinks, designer faucets. Amazing counter-tops and CUSTOM DESIGNED ceramic back-splash with mosaic border. Ceramic floor
Home has a living room and a family room.

Attached carport and additional parking on concrete pad in front.

This home will rent quickly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

