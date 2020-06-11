All apartments in Clovis
Clovis, NM
2320 Flagstone dr
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

2320 Flagstone dr

2320 Flagstone Dr · (575) 268-3535
Clovis
Location

2320 Flagstone Dr, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1902 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Located just outside town in the one way in, one way out neighborhood of Stonebrook, you will love this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. With a GREAT KITCHEN, roomy living spaces and HUGE and inviting backyard, you will find this house is great for entertaining. This home has a wonderful master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that features a jet tub, separate shower, double sinks and a walk in closet. The backyard is complete with a powered shed that would be great for a workspace or even extra storage. Don't miss out on this one! Call us at 575-268-3535 to schedule a tour today!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2320 Flagstone dr have any available units?
2320 Flagstone dr has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2320 Flagstone dr have?
Some of 2320 Flagstone dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2320 Flagstone dr currently offering any rent specials?
2320 Flagstone dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2320 Flagstone dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2320 Flagstone dr is pet friendly.
Does 2320 Flagstone dr offer parking?
Yes, 2320 Flagstone dr does offer parking.
Does 2320 Flagstone dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2320 Flagstone dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2320 Flagstone dr have a pool?
No, 2320 Flagstone dr does not have a pool.
Does 2320 Flagstone dr have accessible units?
No, 2320 Flagstone dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2320 Flagstone dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2320 Flagstone dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2320 Flagstone dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2320 Flagstone dr has units with air conditioning.
