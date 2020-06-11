2320 Flagstone dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Located just outside town in the one way in, one way out neighborhood of Stonebrook, you will love this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. With a GREAT KITCHEN, roomy living spaces and HUGE and inviting backyard, you will find this house is great for entertaining. This home has a wonderful master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that features a jet tub, separate shower, double sinks and a walk in closet. The backyard is complete with a powered shed that would be great for a workspace or even extra storage. Don't miss out on this one! Call us at 575-268-3535 to schedule a tour today!

Located just outside town in the one way in, one way out neighborhood of Stonebrook, you will love this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home. With a GREAT KITCHEN, roomy living spaces and HUGE and inviting backyard, you will find this house is great for entertaining. This home has a wonderful master bedroom with ensuite bathroom that features a jet tub, separate shower, double sinks and a walk in closet. The backyard is complete with a powered shed that would be great for a workspace or even extra storage. Don't miss out on this one! Call us today at 575-268-3535 to schedule a tour today!