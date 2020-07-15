/
Amarillo College
33 Apartments For Rent Near Amarillo College
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
970 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
3104 Paramount Boulevard - B
3104 Paramount Boulevard, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1056 sqft
Well located spacious deluxe three bed, two bath duplex on Paramount between 34th and Mockingbird. Relax in a large enclosed backyard with patio with new 6' wooden fence for privacy. Fireplace in living room and ample-sized bathrooms.
1407 S Western St
1407 South Western Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$835
928 sqft
REDUCED!!! - 1407 Western 2/1 - Spacious 2 bedroom on Western. Reduced from $900. Washer dryer hookups, Central heat and air. large back yard. Appliances can be furnished if needed. 1 car garage. very pet friendly. Schedule a showing today.
3830 S. Mirror St.
3830 S Mirror St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1188 sqft
3830 S. Mirror St. Available 08/28/20 3830 S. Mirror St. - Awesome 2 bedroom coming in August! (RLNE3001368)
Foxfires Glen
4500 South Virginia Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
Great SW Amarillo location. Storage units (9ftX3ft) Covered mailroom Covered parking Overflow parking
3608 Hawthorne Drive - 1
3608 Hawthorne Drive, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
3608 Hawthorne Drive Brick Townhome in Woflin area Rent: $775 Security Deposit: $500 Application Fee: $25 All Appliances Provided Washer/Dryer included Central Heat/Air Fireplace Small patio yard NO Dogs and NO SMOKING allowed One covered
4311 ARP PL
4311 Arp Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1767 sqft
Lovely home for lease. Located in quite cul-de-sac of Paramount neighborhood. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and very open living, dining and kitchen for easy living. Pretty fireplace, built-ins in living room and surround sound.
4642 S Crockett St
4642 Crockett Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
800 sqft
Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! - Property Id: 315411 Very Nice 2/1/2 in Southlawn! CH&A, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer hookups, beautiful tile in kitchen and bath, detached 2 car garage, privacy fenced yard! $895/mo + $700 security deposit.
3815 Ross St
3815 Ross Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1350 sqft
→ 4/2/2, 1300.00 monthly, and 1300.00 deposit. ← Thank you for your online interest in one of our properties. We prefer to discuss viewings, status, and other questions via phone.
3715 LINDA DR
3715 Linda Drive, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2052 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage in Paramount. This pristine vintage property has huge rooms with tuns of storage. Central Heat and Air, Wood burning fireplace. Hardwood floors. Over sized utility room.
3608 S Polk St
3608 South Polk Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$799
1170 sqft
3608 S Polk St Available 09/18/20 3608 S Polk Street - Cute 2 bedroom No Cats Allowed (RLNE5916201)
1510 AUSTIN ST
1510 South Austin Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1484 sqft
Great Location in Bivins! This cute 3/2/2 with central heat and air is ready for a new tenant! Original hardwood floors, bright and cheery sunroom/entry, nice backyard with wood fence! One of the bedrooms would also make a terrific second living
3002 Curtis Drive - B
3002 Curtis Drive, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$625
863 sqft
-Off of 34th and Georgia! -Carpeted -Pets welcome! -$15 pet rent per pet -Stove and Fridge included -Heat provided -1 to 2 window ACs provided!] -Covered parking spot included! -Separated back yard!
923 FANNIN ST
923 South Fannin Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1865 sqft
Adorable home for rent in Bivins! Pets may be possible.
5 Quadrille
5 Quadrille, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2883 sqft
Executive Townhome! Close to medical center and central location. Immaculate condition, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths. Located on the end of a private cul-de-cac on north side.
1501 Southwest 9th Avenue - 19
1501 Southwest 9th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$650
800 sqft
Pets welcome! $15 pet rent per pet Updated unit! Large bedrooms and walk in closets! Stove and fridge provided! Newer heat/air units! Cute vintage feel with original metal kitchen cabinets
3209 15th Ave
3209 Southwest 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3758 sqft
Very nice Duplex. 3 Bedrooms two master type bed rooms Third Bedroom in finished basement. Fire place with Gas logs Nice patio and back yard plus a Wet bar Large kitchen and Dining room lots of storage.
2718 Duncan Drive - A
2718 Duncan Drive, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$675
863 sqft
-Small pets welcome with a $15 pet rent per pet. -We pay water! -Shared backyard -all appliances included -back in a corner and nicely secluded -Central heat -carpets recently cleaned
4007 ROSS ST
4007 Ross Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1672 sqft
The 4 Bedroom you have been looking for! The Enticing Kitchen sits at the front of this home and allows you to look out the front while spending time at the table. The Master Suite is isolated and has a over size private bath with a large closet.
4116 Bowie
4116 Bowie Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$895
927 sqft
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!! - Cute 3b 1b home. Private drive and wood fencing all around. This property has a large wooden deck perfect for grilling out in the summer! Washer dryer included with property.
2402 SE 22nd Ave
2402 Southeast 22nd Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedroom - 3 bedroom with lots of storage! (RLNE5618828)
San Jacinto Heights
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A
820 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1055 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards.
2715 S MARRS ST
2715 South Marrs Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1274 sqft
Located Lawndale! 3 Bedrooms, 2 Living Areas, 2 Bathrooms, Cover Parking and Large Storage Shed! - Located Lawndale!! This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 living areas, 2 bathrooms, cover parking, and a large storage shed! Newer floors in the kitchen