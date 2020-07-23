/
curry county
71 Apartments for rent in Curry County, NM📍
406 E 5th St Apt 2E
406 East 5th Street, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$625
500 sqft
This 1 Bdr 1 Ba apartment comes with Stove and Refrigerator. Unit also includes Refrigerated Air, Electric Heat, Pantry, Hard Wood Floors, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Walk In Closet, Security Lighting. ALL BILLS PAID! Lawn Care is Provided.
4205 Sandstone Dr.
4205 Sandstone Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1505 sqft
4205 Sandstone Dr. Available 08/21/20 4205 Sandstone Dr. - 3 bedroom, 2 bath. 1505 sq. ft. Built in 2007. All electric. $1200/month. 6 month-1 year lease required. Pets allowed with a $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 per pet fee. (RLNE5979246)
3704 Linkwood
3704 Linkwood Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1730 sqft
3704 Linkwood, Clovis NM - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Mesa School District. Dogs and cats are accepted with owner approval and a $250 Non-refundable pet fee and $25 per month per pet rent.
121 Remuda Drive
121 Remuda Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2300 sqft
Beautiful Energy Efficient Home - This Unique home is amazingly Efficient. This home was built from poured concrete with berms on the north side to keep it cool in the summer and warm in the winter.
1013 B Laurelwood
1013 Laurelwood Dr, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$850
1330 sqft
1013 B Laurelwood Available 08/01/20 Condonminium in Colonial Park - Large 2 bedroom unit with single garage, open floor plan, 2 story, lawns are maintained, total electric unit with washer and dryer, all appliances. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5901103)
1905 Cameo
1905 Cameo Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$900
1110 sqft
Cute and Cozy Freshly Painted Home - This Freshly Painted 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home is conveniently located in the Cameo School District.Perfect For a small Family. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove, & dishwasher to fit all your needs.
1407 Colonial Pkwy
1407 Colonial Parkway, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1650 sqft
Condo in Colonial Pkwy! - Beautiful two story condo located on Colonial Parkway! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. This is a must see! Call the office today to view. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5769924)
3624 Weston St.
3624 Weston St, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1277 sqft
OPEN FLOOR PLAN ON HOME ONLY 1 YEAR OLD - This large open floor plan home features many upgrades , 2 full baths, 3 bedrooms, all appliances included even a washer and dryer, double garage with electric opener, large fenced yard with auto sprinkler
2225 Reese Drive
2225 Reese Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2225 Reese Drive Available 08/07/20 Desirable Newer Home in Mesa School District . Pets Welcome! - You will love the layout of this newer home. The rooms are spacious, with the windows that make the whole house come alive.
2557 Fred Daugherty #B
2557 Fred Daugherty Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1302 sqft
2557 Fred Daugherty unit B - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1302 sq. ft. Built in 2011. All electric. $1200/month for 1 year lease. Pets allowed with $250 refundable pet deposit and $25 per pet per month, per owner approval. Fenced in back yard.
723 Curry Road L
723 Curry Road L, Curry County, NM
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3173 sqft
AMAZING COUNTRY HOME 5 BEDROOMS/ POOL - This one of a kind custom home is situated on almost 3 acres, Over 3100 sq feet of living area, plus over 2000 sq feet in indoor pool room.
504 Reid
504 North Reid Street, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$550
Cute 2 bedroom duplex - Nice 2 bedroom/ one bath. Private back yard. Washer/dryer hook up. Tenant pays Electric and Water. Nice storage shed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4400293)
1116 1/2 Reid
1116 1/2 N Reid St, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$375
Cozy and cute One bed--one bath--Perfect starter place! - One bed, one bath, Central heat, & refrigerated window units for ac. Tenant pays gas, water and electric. Perfect for a single person or a couple starting out.
2913 Holmberg
2913 Holmberg Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$995
1173 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom family home! - Lovely 3 bedroom - 2 full bath home with 2 car garage. Great fireplace in this home. Big yard for kids to play.. Don't miss out on this one! Easy access to Cannon AFB. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3163308)
1920 Sheldon St.
1920 Sheldon Street, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$650
768 sqft
COTTAGE STYLE HOME NEAR 21ST AND PRINCE - Light and bright cottage style home. Eat-in kitchen with washer/dryer hookups. Close to downtown stove, refrigerator included. Tenant pays gas, electric and water. No pets No Pets Allowed (RLNE2746990)
921 Comer Dr.
921 Comer Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$950
1360 sqft
201 Starlite Dr.
201 Starlight Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1422 sqft
904 Maple St
904 Maple Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$725
1522 sqft
1204 1/2 Gidding St
1204 1/2 Gidding St, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
850 sqft
3417 Cesar Chavez Dr
3417 Cesar Chavez Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$750
1120 sqft
3901 Weston
3901 Weston St, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$890
1400 sqft
Cute home located on west side of Clovis. This 3 bedroom 2 bath house was built in 2010. It is energy star efficient, so your utility bills should be low! A private yard, covered parking, and nice kitchen area with bar.
1102 Wallace
1102 Wallace Street, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$525
632 sqft
This 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex unit comes with a Stove & Refrigerator. Unit has Electric heat, Window A/C, Ceiling Fans, Hardwood Floors, Window Seat, Double Closets, and Mini Blinds. The tenant pays for electric and water.
133 Park
133 Park Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1491 sqft
This 4 BDR, 2 BA home comes with Stove, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. Home also includes Central Heat & Air, 1 Car Garage, Large Corner Lot, Ceiling Fans, Double Closets, Walk in Shower, Large master bathroom and walk in closet.
1015 Gidding Apt B
1015 Gidding Street, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$625
850 sqft
This 1 Bdr 1 Ba Duplex come with Stove, Refrigerator and W/D Hookups. Unit also includes Window AC, Gas Wall Heater, Laminate Wood Flooring, Extra Closets, Ceiling Fans, Mini Blinds, Fenced Yard. Tenant Pays Electric, Water and Gas.