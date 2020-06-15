1208 Concord Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious home, large back yard and pets allowed. - This 3 Bdr, 1 3/4 Ba, 1924 Sq. Ft. home has new wood floors, and comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Home also features Central Heat & Air, 2 Car Garage, Fireplace w/ tools, Ceiling Fans, Storage, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio and Fenced Yard. Tenant pays Electric and Water. Pets yes, No HUD. Any further questions please call us at 575-935-2600 or come by our office at 3008 N Prince, Monday - Friday 8am to 5pm.



(RLNE2148669)