Clovis, NM
1208 Concord Rd.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1208 Concord Rd.

1208 Concord Road · (575) 935-2600
Location

1208 Concord Road, Clovis, NM 88101

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1208 Concord Rd. · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1924 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious home, large back yard and pets allowed. - This 3 Bdr, 1 3/4 Ba, 1924 Sq. Ft. home has new wood floors, and comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer Hookups. Home also features Central Heat & Air, 2 Car Garage, Fireplace w/ tools, Ceiling Fans, Storage, Sprinkler System, Covered Patio and Fenced Yard. Tenant pays Electric and Water. Pets yes, No HUD. Any further questions please call us at 575-935-2600 or come by our office at 3008 N Prince, Monday - Friday 8am to 5pm.

(RLNE2148669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Concord Rd. have any available units?
1208 Concord Rd. has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1208 Concord Rd. have?
Some of 1208 Concord Rd.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Concord Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Concord Rd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Concord Rd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Concord Rd. is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Concord Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Concord Rd. does offer parking.
Does 1208 Concord Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Concord Rd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Concord Rd. have a pool?
No, 1208 Concord Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Concord Rd. have accessible units?
No, 1208 Concord Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Concord Rd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Concord Rd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Concord Rd. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1208 Concord Rd. has units with air conditioning.
