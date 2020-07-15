All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
The Q at Nob Hill Marquette
Last updated July 2 2020 at 12:42 AM

The Q at Nob Hill Marquette

4805 Marquette Avenue Northeast · (505) 305-0301
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4805 Marquette Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Highland Business

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 month AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Q at Nob Hill Marquette.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
bathtub
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
courtyard
Welcome to one of Albuquerque’s hottest neighborhoods. Nob Hill is fast becoming the most sought-after address for its hip, contemporary approach to live, work, and play. Located right in the center of this neighborhood is The Q at Nob Hill.

These apartments offer both 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans that feature an urban-inspired design extending beyond your walls and out into the entire community.

That lifestyle starts with the unique walkability that The Q at Nob Hill offers. It’s part of a community that’s earned the superlative of 5th most walkable neighborhood in Albuquerque with a Walk Score of 77, and it’s also an easy bike or bus ride into downtown or uptown. Residents enjoy direct access to beautiful Zia Park and close proximity to Zia Elementary School, as well as some of the area’s top restaurants and grocery stores.

Each fully renovated apartment at The Q at Nob Hill comes with high-end custom finishes and eco-friendly wood flooring, a washer/dryer combo unit, ceiling fans in every room, and energy efficient appliances throughout.

Our residents enjoy safe, assigned parking and controlled access, lush landscaping and well-maintained grounds, a complimentary yoga studio and heated pool, and free cable and internet services, among many more amenities.

For the modern adult or young family, The Q at Nob Hill is the perfect place to start putting down roots. Schedule a tour today and start exploring your new neighborhood with us.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $35 Per Applicant
Deposit: $600
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2.
rent: $25 per pet.
Parking Details: Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space Provided (Additional Space: $25).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Q at Nob Hill Marquette have any available units?
The Q at Nob Hill Marquette doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does The Q at Nob Hill Marquette have?
Some of The Q at Nob Hill Marquette's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Q at Nob Hill Marquette currently offering any rent specials?
The Q at Nob Hill Marquette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Q at Nob Hill Marquette pet-friendly?
Yes, The Q at Nob Hill Marquette is pet friendly.
Does The Q at Nob Hill Marquette offer parking?
Yes, The Q at Nob Hill Marquette offers parking.
Does The Q at Nob Hill Marquette have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Q at Nob Hill Marquette offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Q at Nob Hill Marquette have a pool?
Yes, The Q at Nob Hill Marquette has a pool.
Does The Q at Nob Hill Marquette have accessible units?
No, The Q at Nob Hill Marquette does not have accessible units.
Does The Q at Nob Hill Marquette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Q at Nob Hill Marquette has units with dishwashers.
