The Q at Nob Hill Marquette

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher furnished patio / balcony bathtub cable included carpet garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pool pet friendly bbq/grill courtyard

Welcome to one of Albuquerque’s hottest neighborhoods. Nob Hill is fast becoming the most sought-after address for its hip, contemporary approach to live, work, and play. Located right in the center of this neighborhood is The Q at Nob Hill.



These apartments offer both 1- and 2-bedroom floor plans that feature an urban-inspired design extending beyond your walls and out into the entire community.



That lifestyle starts with the unique walkability that The Q at Nob Hill offers. It’s part of a community that’s earned the superlative of 5th most walkable neighborhood in Albuquerque with a Walk Score of 77, and it’s also an easy bike or bus ride into downtown or uptown. Residents enjoy direct access to beautiful Zia Park and close proximity to Zia Elementary School, as well as some of the area’s top restaurants and grocery stores.



Each fully renovated apartment at The Q at Nob Hill comes with high-end custom finishes and eco-friendly wood flooring, a washer/dryer combo unit, ceiling fans in every room, and energy efficient appliances throughout.



Our residents enjoy safe, assigned parking and controlled access, lush landscaping and well-maintained grounds, a complimentary yoga studio and heated pool, and free cable and internet services, among many more amenities.



For the modern adult or young family, The Q at Nob Hill is the perfect place to start putting down roots. Schedule a tour today and start exploring your new neighborhood with us.