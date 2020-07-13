All apartments in Albuquerque
Mountain Vista Apartments
Mountain Vista Apartments

1501 Tramway Blvd NE · (505) 207-0413
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1501 Tramway Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87112
Panorama Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Vista Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
e-payments
hot tub
Minutes from exciting Downtown Albuquerque, combined with the gorgeous backdrop and natural beauty of the Sandia Mountains, Mountain Vista Apartments gives you the best of both worlds. Experience New Mexico living with all the conveniences we have to offer both within our community and around the city. Live the life in close proximity to amazing food, shopping, entertainment venues, and to the world famous Sandia Peak Tramway. Mountain Vista offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments with large open kitchens, pass-through bars, abundant closet space, and outdoor patios. Each apartment home is well-designed, extremely spacious, and offers plenty of added square footage, perfect for elaborate furnishings and extra storage. Mountain Vista has covered parking and picnic areas throughout our beautiful landscape. Our residents enjoy two large community swimming pools, playground, and local walking or bike trails. In addition, we are located a short distance to the Hinkle Family Fun Center. Welcome home to Mountain Vista, it is all here waiting for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 flat fee
fee: $150 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 50 lbs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Vista Apartments have any available units?
Mountain Vista Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain Vista Apartments have?
Some of Mountain Vista Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Vista Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Vista Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Vista Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments offers parking.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain Vista Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has a pool.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mountain Vista Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mountain Vista Apartments has units with dishwashers.
