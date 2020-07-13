Amenities
Minutes from exciting Downtown Albuquerque, combined with the gorgeous backdrop and natural beauty of the Sandia Mountains, Mountain Vista Apartments gives you the best of both worlds. Experience New Mexico living with all the conveniences we have to offer both within our community and around the city. Live the life in close proximity to amazing food, shopping, entertainment venues, and to the world famous Sandia Peak Tramway. Mountain Vista offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments with large open kitchens, pass-through bars, abundant closet space, and outdoor patios. Each apartment home is well-designed, extremely spacious, and offers plenty of added square footage, perfect for elaborate furnishings and extra storage. Mountain Vista has covered parking and picnic areas throughout our beautiful landscape. Our residents enjoy two large community swimming pools, playground, and local walking or bike trails. In addition, we are located a short distance to the Hinkle Family Fun Center. Welcome home to Mountain Vista, it is all here waiting for you!