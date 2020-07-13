All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Eagle Point

Open Now until 5:30pm
4401 Morris St NE · (505) 209-7201
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4401 Morris St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87111

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 0155 · Avail. Aug 22

$715

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 405 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 0247 · Avail. Aug 13

$772

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

Unit 3118 · Avail. Aug 19

$805

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 640 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0169 · Avail. Aug 8

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 0196 · Avail. Aug 18

$885

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagle Point.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
accessible
parking
basketball court
bike storage
clubhouse
courtyard
internet access
media room
tennis court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!

Your new home awaits you at Eagle Point Apartments. With an ideal location in the heart of Albuquerque, you’ll find your new home centered perfectly around shops, landmarks, museums and more. If you’re looking for convenient access to neighboring CNM Montoya Campus, Central New Mexico Community College, Uptown, Nob Hill, or immediate access to major highways – Eagle Point Apartments is the choice for you!

Our pet friendly apartment community in Albuquerque includes two fitness centers, swimming pools and three 24-hour laundry facilities. If the CNM Montoya campus is your destination and you want be surrounded by modern conveniences, then Eagle Pointe apartments are the perfect place to call home. Contact us to schedule your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9, 10, 12, 15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 1.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $500; Surety bond: $87.50
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $250 flat fee; Surety bond: $87.50 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: included in lease.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagle Point have any available units?
Eagle Point has 5 units available starting at $715 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Eagle Point have?
Some of Eagle Point's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagle Point currently offering any rent specials?
Eagle Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagle Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagle Point is pet friendly.
Does Eagle Point offer parking?
Yes, Eagle Point offers parking.
Does Eagle Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagle Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagle Point have a pool?
Yes, Eagle Point has a pool.
Does Eagle Point have accessible units?
Yes, Eagle Point has accessible units.
Does Eagle Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagle Point has units with dishwashers.
