Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM
9716 Lona Lane NE
9716 Lona Lane Northeast
Report This Listing
Location
9716 Lona Lane Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87111
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
-
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5914499)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9716 Lona Lane NE have any available units?
9716 Lona Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Albuquerque, NM
.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Albuquerque Rent Report
.
Is 9716 Lona Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
9716 Lona Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9716 Lona Lane NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 9716 Lona Lane NE is pet friendly.
Does 9716 Lona Lane NE offer parking?
No, 9716 Lona Lane NE does not offer parking.
Does 9716 Lona Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9716 Lona Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9716 Lona Lane NE have a pool?
No, 9716 Lona Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 9716 Lona Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 9716 Lona Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 9716 Lona Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9716 Lona Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9716 Lona Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9716 Lona Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.
