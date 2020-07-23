All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW

9419 Hondo Valley Place Southwest · (505) 323-2104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Westgate Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9419 Hondo Valley Place Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87121
Westgate Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Application Received** Beautiful Two Story Four Bedroom Home in Southwest - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted**

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

This gorgeous two story four bedroom home is located in Southwest Albuquerque off 98th and Gibson within ten minutes of the Coronado Freeway (I40) and within five minutes of Coors Blvd with easy access to several shopping outlets and grocers. Upon entry this home features a large front room that is separated from the living room via a windowed divider. The living room has plenty of windows for ample natural lighting and opens up to the dining room. The dining room has quick access to the back yard and kitchen. The Kitchen of this home includes all stainless steel appliances including a built in dishwasher, a built in microwave, a gas stove, and a refrigerator. A guest bathroom and a laundry room complete the lower level. Upstairs holds a spacious loft, three guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom. All four bedrooms feature walk-in closets with built-in shelving. The backyard of this home is spacious and beautifully landscaped with a long covered patio and a walkway with a fire pit. There is a two car garage in this home.

For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MjCGxNhT35F

2 Story: upstairs master Directions: From I-40, South on 98th, East (left) on Blake, South (right) on Vermejo, West (righ) on Hondo Valley to home.

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5968834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW have any available units?
9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW have?
Some of 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW currently offering any rent specials?
9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW pet-friendly?
No, 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW offer parking?
Yes, 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW offers parking.
Does 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW have a pool?
No, 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW does not have a pool.
Does 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW have accessible units?
No, 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW does not have accessible units.
Does 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Summit Apartments
3901 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Enclave
9500 Osuna Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Aspens
9677 Eagle Ranch Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Hacienda Norte Apartments
201 Adams Street Southeast
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Mirabella Heights
701 Stephen Moody St SE
Albuquerque, NM 87110

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlbuquerque 2 Bedroom Apartments
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Apartments
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity