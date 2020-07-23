9419 Hondo Valley Pl SW

Amenities

**Application Received** Beautiful Two Story Four Bedroom Home in Southwest - **Back Up Applications Can Be Submitted**



This gorgeous two story four bedroom home is located in Southwest Albuquerque off 98th and Gibson within ten minutes of the Coronado Freeway (I40) and within five minutes of Coors Blvd with easy access to several shopping outlets and grocers. Upon entry this home features a large front room that is separated from the living room via a windowed divider. The living room has plenty of windows for ample natural lighting and opens up to the dining room. The dining room has quick access to the back yard and kitchen. The Kitchen of this home includes all stainless steel appliances including a built in dishwasher, a built in microwave, a gas stove, and a refrigerator. A guest bathroom and a laundry room complete the lower level. Upstairs holds a spacious loft, three guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a master bedroom. All four bedrooms feature walk-in closets with built-in shelving. The backyard of this home is spacious and beautifully landscaped with a long covered patio and a walkway with a fire pit. There is a two car garage in this home.



For a virtual tour please follow this link! : https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MjCGxNhT35F



2 Story: upstairs master Directions: From I-40, South on 98th, East (left) on Blake, South (right) on Vermejo, West (righ) on Hondo Valley to home.



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



No Pets Allowed



