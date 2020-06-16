520 Ortiz Rd NE

Amenities

Coming Soon! Ready for move in July 3!!!!!! CUTE 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO UNM, NOB HILL, UPTOWN, BUS LINES!!!!



This single story townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has an open floor plan and great outdoor space! Kitchen has an attached pantry and comes with all appliances including microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric cooktop! Other amenities include ceiling fans, spacious closets and a utility room with a washer and dryer. The backyard is very private with a walled, covered patio with plenty of space for entertaining!!! Front entry has a walled and gated courtyard for extra outdoor space!



PET POLICIES: One pet will be allowed, and owners must approve all pets. No vicious breeds, puppies or kittens allowed. Pet rent is $25 a month.



Application Requirements:

Must be Able to Pass Criminal Background Check

Credit Score above 620

Gross Monthly Household Income Must Be At Least 3 X's Rental Amount

At Least 2 Years Good Rental History

2 Years Employment History



Rental Terms

Rent: $1220.00

Application Fee: $45 per adult

Security Deposit: $1,220.00

Pet Policy

Cats allowed

Dogs allowed

