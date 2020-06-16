520 Ortiz Rd NE

Amenities
Coming Soon! Ready for move in July 3!!!!!! CUTE 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO UNM, NOB HILL, UPTOWN, BUS LINES!!!!
This single story townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has an open floor plan and great outdoor space! Kitchen has an attached pantry and comes with all appliances including microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric cooktop! Other amenities include ceiling fans, spacious closets and a utility room with a washer and dryer. The backyard is very private with a walled, covered patio with plenty of space for entertaining!!! Front entry has a walled and gated courtyard for extra outdoor space!
PET POLICIES: One pet will be allowed, and owners must approve all pets. No vicious breeds, puppies or kittens allowed. Pet rent is $25 a month.
Application Requirements:
Must be Able to Pass Criminal Background Check
Credit Score above 620
Gross Monthly Household Income Must Be At Least 3 X's Rental Amount
At Least 2 Years Good Rental History
2 Years Employment History
Rental Terms
Rent: $1220.00
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Security Deposit: $1,220.00
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
