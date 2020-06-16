All apartments in Albuquerque
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
520 Ortiz Rd NE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

520 Ortiz Rd NE

520 Ortiz Drive Northeast · (505) 883-7070
Location

520 Ortiz Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Fair West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 3

$1,220

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
parking
garage
Coming Soon! Ready for move in July 3!!!!!! CUTE 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO UNM, NOB HILL, UPTOWN, BUS LINES!!!!

This single story townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has an open floor plan and great outdoor space! Kitchen has an attached pantry and comes with all appliances including microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric cooktop! Other amenities include ceiling fans, spacious closets and a utility room with a washer and dryer. The backyard is very private with a walled, covered patio with plenty of space for entertaining!!! Front entry has a walled and gated courtyard for extra outdoor space!

PET POLICIES: One pet will be allowed, and owners must approve all pets. No vicious breeds, puppies or kittens allowed. Pet rent is $25 a month.

Application Requirements:
Must be Able to Pass Criminal Background Check
Credit Score above 620
Gross Monthly Household Income Must Be At Least 3 X's Rental Amount
At Least 2 Years Good Rental History
2 Years Employment History

Rental Terms
Rent: $1220.00
Application Fee: $45 per adult
Security Deposit: $1,220.00
Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed
July 1!!!!!! CUTE 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE CLOSE TO UNM, NOB HILL, UPTOWN, BUS LINES!!!!

This single story townhouse has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms has an open floor plan and great outdoor space! Kitchen has an attached pantry and comes with all appliances including microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher, and electric cooktop! Other amenities include ceiling fans, spacious closets and a utility room with a washer and dryer. The backyard is very private with a walled, covered patio with plenty of space for entertaining!!! Front entry has a walled and gated courtyard for extra outdoor space

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Ortiz Rd NE have any available units?
520 Ortiz Rd NE has a unit available for $1,220 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 Ortiz Rd NE have?
Some of 520 Ortiz Rd NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Ortiz Rd NE currently offering any rent specials?
520 Ortiz Rd NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Ortiz Rd NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Ortiz Rd NE is pet friendly.
Does 520 Ortiz Rd NE offer parking?
Yes, 520 Ortiz Rd NE does offer parking.
Does 520 Ortiz Rd NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 520 Ortiz Rd NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Ortiz Rd NE have a pool?
No, 520 Ortiz Rd NE does not have a pool.
Does 520 Ortiz Rd NE have accessible units?
No, 520 Ortiz Rd NE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Ortiz Rd NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Ortiz Rd NE has units with dishwashers.
