3812 SIMMS Avenue SE

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage yoga

Welcome to this charming 2/3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Ridgecrest area. This home boasts a nice, open floorplan, cove ceilings, wood floors, plaster walls, abundant storage, a large fenced backyard with a new spacious trex deck, a 1 car garage and comes with all of the appliances, including a washer, dryer and dishwasher. There is also a living area, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a warm, brick sunroom (often used as office space). This home is bright and has great natural lighting. It is steps away from numerous green belts, a coffee shop and a yoga studio. The master bedroom has two closets and a full recently remodeled bathroom with granite counters. The other bedroom is adjacent to another full bathroom. Plus a new roof and a lovely front porch! We are pet friendly. :