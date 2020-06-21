All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
3812 SIMMS Avenue SE
Last updated June 15 2020 at 3:03 PM

3812 SIMMS Avenue SE

3812 Simms Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3812 Simms Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Southeast Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
yoga
Welcome to this charming 2/3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the Ridgecrest area. This home boasts a nice, open floorplan, cove ceilings, wood floors, plaster walls, abundant storage, a large fenced backyard with a new spacious trex deck, a 1 car garage and comes with all of the appliances, including a washer, dryer and dishwasher. There is also a living area, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and a warm, brick sunroom (often used as office space). This home is bright and has great natural lighting. It is steps away from numerous green belts, a coffee shop and a yoga studio. The master bedroom has two closets and a full recently remodeled bathroom with granite counters. The other bedroom is adjacent to another full bathroom. Plus a new roof and a lovely front porch! We are pet friendly. :

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE have any available units?
3812 SIMMS Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE have?
Some of 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
3812 SIMMS Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE is pet friendly.
Does 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 SIMMS Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Altezza High Desert
6000 Cortaderia St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
La Entrada
8000 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Sierra Meadows
4236 Eubank Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Olympus Solaire
3550 Old Airport Rd NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87110

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College