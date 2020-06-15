All apartments in Albuquerque
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B

321 Jefferson Street Southeast · (505) 730-8934
Location

321 Jefferson Street Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
Highland Business

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Modern, newer, large 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment on the Eastern edge of Nob Hill. Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer included in unit. Refrigerated A/C. Please note this is a 3rd floor unit, you must climb stairs to access the unit.
Newer, large floor plan 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with stainless steel appliances including dishwasher & microwave. Washer and dryer included in each unit, located just east of Nob Hill. Walk to restaurants, shopping, banking and bars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B have any available units?
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B have?
Some of 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B currently offering any rent specials?
321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B pet-friendly?
Yes, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B is pet friendly.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B offer parking?
No, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B does not offer parking.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B have a pool?
No, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B does not have a pool.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B have accessible units?
No, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B does not have accessible units.
Does 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 Jefferson Street Southeast - 3-B has units with dishwashers.
