Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE

2715 Santa Cruz Avenue Southeast · (505) 242-0989
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2715 Santa Cruz Avenue Southeast, Albuquerque, NM 87106
Victory Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1782 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
UNM/CNM WEST NOB HILL GORGOUS 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautiful, Private, Pueblo Style well kept three bedroom two bath home in quiet residential neighborhood! Only 9 blocks south of UNM off of Vassar Drive. Perfect UNM/CNM location, loaded with ambiance, and charm. Features include cove ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, vintage tile, and large porch surrounded by a patio enclosed by a high privacy adobe wall. Tenant pays all utilities plus renters insurance. No Pets. NO Smoking Please! School Districts; Elementary: BANDELIER; Middle: WILSON; High School: ALBUQUERQUE www.MaddoxMgmt.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5661979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE have any available units?
2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
Is 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE offer parking?
No, 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE does not offer parking.
Does 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE does not have units with air conditioning.
