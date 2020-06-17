2715 Santa Cruz Avenue SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

UNM/CNM WEST NOB HILL GORGOUS 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautiful, Private, Pueblo Style well kept three bedroom two bath home in quiet residential neighborhood! Only 9 blocks south of UNM off of Vassar Drive. Perfect UNM/CNM location, loaded with ambiance, and charm. Features include cove ceilings, hardwood floors, fireplace, vintage tile, and large porch surrounded by a patio enclosed by a high privacy adobe wall. Tenant pays all utilities plus renters insurance. No Pets. NO Smoking Please! School Districts; Elementary: BANDELIER; Middle: WILSON; High School: ALBUQUERQUE www.MaddoxMgmt.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5661979)