Darling 2 bedroom condo at Menaul and Juan Tabo - Two story unit with no neighbors below or above. 2 bedroom and one bath upstairs. Open living/dining/kitchen area downstairs. Fresh paint. Laminate floors in living areas and carpet in bedrooms. Comes with a one car garage with a garage opener. Owner pays water, sewer, and trash. Call to see today!



(RLNE2317603)