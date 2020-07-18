All apartments in Albuquerque
10847 Fort Point
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:01 AM

10847 Fort Point

10847 Fort Point Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

10847 Fort Point Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful home in highly sought after Presidio gated community. Wonderful 2 story 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with custom paint, and many upgrades. Home has open concept kitchen with wrap around bar for additional seating in the kitchen. Plenty of counter and cabinet space with an additional pantry. Home has tile flooring, carpet and laminate throughout. Living area has lots of natural lighting, and is already wired for surround sound. Master bedroom is large, and master has a double sink, and walk in closet. Home has upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans. Finished front yard, and fenced in backyard offers great outdoor entertaining. This is a must see..!! Tenant pays all utilities, Pets Upon Approval
Townhome

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10847 Fort Point have any available units?
10847 Fort Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 10847 Fort Point have?
Some of 10847 Fort Point's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10847 Fort Point currently offering any rent specials?
10847 Fort Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10847 Fort Point pet-friendly?
Yes, 10847 Fort Point is pet friendly.
Does 10847 Fort Point offer parking?
Yes, 10847 Fort Point offers parking.
Does 10847 Fort Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10847 Fort Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10847 Fort Point have a pool?
No, 10847 Fort Point does not have a pool.
Does 10847 Fort Point have accessible units?
No, 10847 Fort Point does not have accessible units.
Does 10847 Fort Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10847 Fort Point has units with dishwashers.
