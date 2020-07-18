10847 Fort Point

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful home in highly sought after Presidio gated community. Wonderful 2 story 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home with custom paint, and many upgrades. Home has open concept kitchen with wrap around bar for additional seating in the kitchen. Plenty of counter and cabinet space with an additional pantry. Home has tile flooring, carpet and laminate throughout. Living area has lots of natural lighting, and is already wired for surround sound. Master bedroom is large, and master has a double sink, and walk in closet. Home has upgraded light fixtures and ceiling fans. Finished front yard, and fenced in backyard offers great outdoor entertaining. This is a must see..!! Tenant pays all utilities, Pets Upon Approval

Townhome