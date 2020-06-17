10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Extra clean home in the NE Hgts gated community of Towne Park. Close to stores, eateries and entertainment. Open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-ups, 2-car attached garage, walled private back yard, ample closet space, skylights, stainless steel appliances. Tiled living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has dual-sink bathroom, separate shower, w.c. and walk-in closet. Landlord pays HOA fee which incl. front yard maintenance, community parks, tennis courts, swimming pools and club house with regular events. Tenant pays gas and elec. Landlord pays first $55 of the water bill; tenant is responsible for the rest. Rent is $1,650 with a one-year lease. If rent is pd. by the 1st, rent is reduced to $1,600. First, last & $1,000 security deposit to move in.