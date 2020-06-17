All apartments in Albuquerque
Albuquerque, NM
10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE
10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE

10600 Clyburn Park Drive Northeast · (505) 362-0046
Albuquerque
Location

10600 Clyburn Park Drive Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87123
Towne Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1527 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Extra clean home in the NE Hgts gated community of Towne Park. Close to stores, eateries and entertainment. Open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-ups, 2-car attached garage, walled private back yard, ample closet space, skylights, stainless steel appliances. Tiled living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has dual-sink bathroom, separate shower, w.c. and walk-in closet. Landlord pays HOA fee which incl. front yard maintenance, community parks, tennis courts, swimming pools and club house with regular events. Tenant pays gas and elec. Landlord pays first $55 of the water bill; tenant is responsible for the rest. Rent is $1,650 with a one-year lease. If rent is pd. by the 1st, rent is reduced to $1,600. First, last & $1,000 security deposit to move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE have any available units?
10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE have?
Some of 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE does offer parking.
Does 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE has a pool.
Does 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE has units with dishwashers.
