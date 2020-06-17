10600 CLYBURN PARK Drive NE

Amenities
Extra clean home in the NE Hgts gated community of Towne Park. Close to stores, eateries and entertainment. Open floor plan, washer/dryer hook-ups, 2-car attached garage, walled private back yard, ample closet space, skylights, stainless steel appliances. Tiled living area, kitchen and bathrooms. Carpet in bedrooms. Master bedroom has dual-sink bathroom, separate shower, w.c. and walk-in closet. Landlord pays HOA fee which incl. front yard maintenance, community parks, tennis courts, swimming pools and club house with regular events. Tenant pays gas and elec. Landlord pays first $55 of the water bill; tenant is responsible for the rest. Rent is $1,650 with a one-year lease. If rent is pd. by the 1st, rent is reduced to $1,600. First, last & $1,000 security deposit to move in.