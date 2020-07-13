/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM
547 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 09:19am
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
1 of 38
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.
1 of 11
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
637 Cherry Street
637 Cherry Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1312 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 1 bathroom Single Family Home in Woodbury, City. HUD Vouchers accepted! Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/637-cherry-st-woodbury-nj-08096-usa/71750b43-786f-43c2-beb4-f4ea3111478c (RLNE5777950)
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
545 SALEM AVENUE
545 Salem Avenue, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1950 sqft
Come see this 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Unit features a living room, large eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and storage on the 3rd floor. Tenant is to provide their own window units and there is an additional $55 water/sewer fee per month.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,198
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
978 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
1867 Manhassett Avenue
1867 Manhasset Avenue, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
768 sqft
This delightful home located in Deptford, NJ is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, and 768sqft! Charming curb appeal offering a sleek brick and siding exterior with long driveway and sunroom! Entering from the front door you’ll see
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Marconi Plaza
1835 Johnston Street
1835 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 South Philly One Bed Room - Property Id: 315906 Great one bed in a professionally managed building can be held till 9/1 or move in sooner. Text for the quickest response. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moyamensing
2025 S 5th St 2R
2025 S 5th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
Unit 2R Available 08/01/20 2nd floor sun filled corner apartment S. Philly - Property Id: 310001 1 br / could be 2 br beautiful and spacious light filled apartment with small balcony, full size in-unit laundry, and many great perks.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
1859 Hartranft Street
1859 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$895
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 07/15/20 Great Packer Park Studio for July or Aug 1st - Property Id: 302996 This cozy studio located on the garden level of the Packer Park Annex. Will be available for a July to Aug 1st move-in date.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Philadelphia East
2515 S 9th St
2515 S 9th St, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
This spacious 3BR home located in south Philly is one you do not want to miss out on! Upon entering the home, you are welcomed by a beautiful living room with new laminate wood flooring.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marconi Plaza
2853 S. Sydenham
2853 South Sydenham Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Newly Renovated 3 bedroom House with Finished Basement! - This gorgeous South Philadelphia gem has been completely remodeled with modern upgrades.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Marconi Plaza
2742 S 11TH STREET
2742 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
960 sqft
*NOW CONDUCTING VIRTUAL TOURS!!*This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom South Philadelphia home has been lovingly updated and features a double back patio space. Upon entering the home, the large foyer is perfect for storage or a desk.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marconi Plaza
1126 Johnston Street
1126 Johnston Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1050 sqft
12th & Johnston-Beautiful South Philadelphia - Updated 2 bedroom home located on a lovely tree-lined street in Marconi Park Area. Wonderful location to Broad street, public transit, and all forms of shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
Girard Estates
2323 S HICKS STREET
2323 South Hicks Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1068 sqft
We are scheduling~both in-person and virtual tours for this listing. When scheduling, please let us know which~your preference is.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
228 Orange Street
228 Orange Street, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
Available 08/01/20 There comes along a house that just has that unique charm you can't quite figure out why you love so much for all its quirks and coolness then you realize it's something you've seen maybe in a movie or maybe a TV show and that's
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marconi Plaza
3001 S. Colorado Street
3001 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
17th & Pollack-Marconi West-South Philadelphia - Beautiful corner property, with side yard, and ample area parking. ALL new, kitchen, bathroom, new carpets, and freshly painted.
1 of 7
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
South Philadelphia East
1232 Tree Street
1232 Tree Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1090 sqft
12th & Ritner - Very nice, modern, home on wonderful block in red hot South Philadelphia. 3 nice sized bedrooms, 1 bath, and private rear yard. New kitchen, updated bath, and small pet friendly. Surrounded by public transportation and shopping.
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
South Philadelphia East
2332 S BEULAH STREET
2332 South Beulah Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
944 sqft
We are scheduling both in-person and video tours for this listing.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PABurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PA