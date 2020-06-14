/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:52 PM
355 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Carriage House Apartments
568 N Evergreen Ave, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$910
736 sqft
Our community offers spacious one & two bedroom apartments at unbelievable prices with all of the comforts you'd expect in a home with the convenience of Apartment Home Living. Come see our newly renovated common area entrances and apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 09:13am
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
669 N Broad St
669 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
one bedroom first floor apartment, older restoration, new paint, great location on main drag; off street parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1852086)
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
54 CENTRE STREET E
54 East Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 CENTRE STREET E in Woodbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
810 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
871 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Packer Park
6 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
267 CHESTNUT STREET
267 Chestnut Street, Glendora, NJ
1 Bedroom
$845
1286 sqft
ARE YOU READY TO GO OUT ON YOUR OWN? 267B Chestnut St. is ready for you. Available for move in June 10th.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Whitman
1 Unit Available
2400 S 4TH STREET
2400 S 4th St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$975
800 sqft
Second floor, one bedroom, with an extremely size-able living area in all facets; kitchen, l/r, bathroom and bedroom?plenty of storage,?spaciously comfortable?proximity to local shopping, eateries and transit lines provides additional amenities of
1 of 63
Last updated June 3 at 04:25am
Girard Estates
1 Unit Available
2444 S BROAD STREET
2444 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
4161 sqft
Come check out these bright, modern and gorgeous apartments! There are 4 units available. Entrance is around the corner, at 1409 W Porter. There are 2nd and 3rd floor units, studios and 1 bedrooms available.
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
1 Unit Available
241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road
241 Blackwood Barnsboro Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road in Gloucester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
277 E BROWNING ROAD
277 East Browning Road, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
1912 sqft
Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on the East Side of Bellmawr. Spacious rooms with bedroom walk in closet and shoe closet. Tenant shares Heat with down stairs occupant. No pets or smokers.I
1 of 12
Last updated February 20 at 09:50pm
Girard Estates
1 Unit Available
2516 S BROAD STREET
2516 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
2628 sqft
Gas and Water Included!! Washer and Dryer in its own laundry room!!!! Fully Remodeled beautiful apartment right on broad street near the stadiums. This is a prime location and will not last. Small pets allowed. Washer dryer included in the apartment.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1015 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
University City
2 Units Available
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,837
765 sqft
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Logan Square
12 Units Available
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,587
868 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Center City East
9 Units Available
The Collins at Midtown Village
1125 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,787
775 sqft
Luxury apartments near the Blue and Orange subway lines. Homes feature stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community includes a gym, clubhouse and bike storage. Near Scott Memorial Library and Walnut Street Theatre.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
60 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,205
638 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Logan Square
40 Units Available
One Franklin Town
1 Franklin Town Blvd, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,568
874 sqft
Conveniently located apartments with in-suite washer/dryer, heating and A/C, full kitchens and spacious layouts. Community features pool, hot tub and sauna, as well as an open courtyard and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Logan Square
42 Units Available
The Drake
1512 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
642 sqft
Gorgeous historic building with modern apartments featuring granite counters, fireplaces and spacious walk-in closets. Gym and laundry on premises. Great walking neighborhood with bus stops, coffee houses and dining at Chili's and Hard Rock Cafe.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
3 Units Available
The Collings at the Lumberyard
595 N Atlantic Ave, Collingswood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,905
909 sqft
The Collings at The Lumberyard offers the ultimate lifestyle experience. Our well-appointed and spacious apartments are specifically designed to provide you with the luxury and maintenance-free convenience you desire.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Avenue of the Arts South
17 Units Available
The Commonwealth
1201 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
566 sqft
Fully restored historic building blocks from City Hall in downtown Philadelphia. Custom kitchens feature top-of-the-line appliances and fixtures. The pet-friendly, Art Deco building features a doorman and elevator, bike storage, and a 24-hr gym.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Philadelphia, PAWilmington, DENorristown, PALevittown, PAKing of Prussia, PALansdale, PACamden, NJMarlton, NJCherry Hill Mall, NJChester, PAVineland, NJHorsham, PA
Moorestown-Lenola, NJGlassboro, NJWillow Grove, PAWilliamstown, NJHatboro, PAArdmore, PABurlington, NJAmbler, PABryn Mawr, PABlackwood, NJJenkintown, PAGlenside, PA