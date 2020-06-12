/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:28 PM
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Woodbridge, NJ
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Woodbridge
1 Unit Available
518 Garden Avenue
518 Garden Avenue, Woodbridge, NJ
Rent this New York City Commuter's Dream! Move right in this fully renovated four-bedrooms, one-bathroom Cape Cod. Hardwood floors. Totally renovated large eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Sun room off the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbridge
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
763 W GRAND AVE
763 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
Welcome home to this spacious 3 bedroom apartment located on the first floor. It has the ambience of living in a single family home. There's a spacious eat in kitchen and a separate dining area.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arden Heights
1 Unit Available
506 Jefferson Blvd
506 Jefferson Boulevard, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3000 sqft
One family detached street to street property - Property Id: 248974 Remarks: One family detached street to street property, 3 brs, 2 bath home.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
46 wright street
46 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home for Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 78725 5 bed 2 full bath single family home for rent in iselin, nj Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/78725 Property Id 78725 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795566)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
17 Wright St
17 Wright Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family Home For Rent in Iselin, NJ - Property Id: 215798 Single family House For Rent is available immediately, Very close to Metropark train station, Oak tree road, Asian Grocery stores, major highways. Please Call for more details.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Iselin
1 Unit Available
36 Fiume Street
36 Fiume Street, Iselin, NJ
Single Family House For Rent In Iselin - Property Id: 80638 Amazing/Modern state of the art six bedroom & six full bath house with full basement is available for rent. Asking Rent per Month is $7k with 14k deposit. Pls call for more details.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Tottenville
1 Unit Available
37 Summit Road
37 Summit Rd, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2600 sqft
20194H-BRAND NEW DUPLEX 3 BEDROOM, 3 BATH WITH HUGE FAMILY ROOM AND ACCESS TO YARD, CENTRAL AIR, W/DR HOOKUPS, CUSTOM KITCHEN. PAVERS IN BACKYARD, DRIVEWAY. MUST SEE!
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Huguenot
1 Unit Available
685 Lamont Avenue
685 Lamont Avenue, Staten Island, NY
Not on StreetEasy! Virtual tour available.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
108 S Broadway
108 South Broadway Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Updated and lovely 3 bedroom upper level apartment offers a spacious living room and open kitchen. Kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, granite, refrigerator, gas stove/oven and microwave. All rooms are spacious.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
46 Whelan Street
46 Whelan Street, Middlesex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
Rare multigenerational home in Edison, with separate interior entrance. First floor has a spacious living room, large in eat kitchen, Master bedroom with sitting / office area, Full bath / Den which leads the patio and private park like back yard.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
431 N STILES ST
431 North Stiles Street, Linden, NJ
Available June 1st, 2020. Welcome to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath home rental (mother & daughter). Move in ready home is hardwood floor throughout 1st foor. Lovely enclosed porch for entertainment.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
691-95 W GRAND AVE
691-95 West Grand Avenue, Rahway, NJ
2 story 4 bedroom, 1 full bath, eat in kitchen, off street parking, tenant responsible for all utilities, close to public transportation.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
Arden Heights
1 Unit Available
71 Holcomb Avenue
71 Holcomb Avenue, Staten Island, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2500 sqft
19662H-Brand new gorgeous 2 family house built in 2019 for rent. The apartment is huge with 26*45 sqft and locates on the 2nd floor. The apartment features 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, kitchen, huge dining room, living room combination.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
10 HARRISON ST
10 Harrison Street, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
BEAUTIFULLY & COMPLETELY REDONE IN 2019 3 BEDROOM, 2nd fl. APT.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
277 Murray st
277 Murray Street, Rahway, NJ
Beautiful House in good condition, kitchen and 3 bedroom away you. Don't miss this opportunity. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Quit neighborhood ,Washer And Dryer in Basement come with the rent
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Rahway
1 Unit Available
803 W. Inman Ave.
803 West Inman Avenue, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
1300 sqft
Inman Height whole house rental! Beautifully renovated kitchen and 3 bedrooms await you. Don't let this opportunity get away. Close to Rahway Train Station with direct line to NYC. Beautiful backyard included.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
506 WASHINGTON AVE
506 Washington Road, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Completely renovated sunlit 2nd fl unit has brand new appliances, hardwood floors throughout & plenty of closet & storage space. Close to highways, shopping & public transportation.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Carteret
1 Unit Available
28 WHEELER AVE
28 Wheeler Avenue, Carteret, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for 4/1/2020 occupancy. Hardwood floors throughout, access to backyard, and parking included! Laundry in unit and access to the basement for storage. Tenant is responsible for the first $150 of repairs
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Southwestern Perth Amboy
1 Unit Available
363 Federal Court
363 Federal Court, Perth Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renter's Delight! This incredible 3 bedroom town-home offers 3 levels of luxurious living! Centrally located in the heart of Perth Amboy, this home features 2 full baths, 2 half baths, open-concept living with a large eat-in kitchen, family room
1 of 10
Last updated February 16 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
417 Wilmont Street
417 Wilmont Street, South Amboy, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
Fully Renovated, Freshly Painted 2 Family House in the heart of South Amboy.
1 of 18
Last updated November 15 at 05:23am
Rahway
1 Unit Available
1779-83 NEWTON ST
1779-83 Newton Street, Rahway, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Gorgeous fully renovated duplex unit in a excellent location close to transportation, includes 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathrooms with beautiful wood floors and fully finished basement Nice open layout big eat-in kitchen and full finished basement.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbridge
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
68 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified
1 of 81
Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
Westminster
15 Units Available
Vermella Union
2 Vermella Way, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,725
1348 sqft
Welcome to a lifestyle so awesome you’ll be pinching yourself to make sure you’re not dreaming. Explore homes with sprawling living spaces and sleek style, and an amenity package with 65,000 SF of sheer resident indulgence.
Similar Pages
Woodbridge 1 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 BedroomsWoodbridge 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoodbridge 3 BedroomsWoodbridge Accessible ApartmentsWoodbridge Apartments with Balcony
Woodbridge Apartments with GarageWoodbridge Apartments with GymWoodbridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWoodbridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWoodbridge Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJRutherford, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJMadison, NJ