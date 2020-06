Amenities

Move right into this spacious charming 3 bedroom rental with soaring 10 foot ceilings and beautiful wood moldings and floors. The space here is tremendous - 4 Floors! First floor features living room dining room, kitchen and a den. The second floor has 3 bedrooms and an updated bathroom. The largest bedroom has a wall of closets. More storage is available in the huge walk up attic as well as the storage room in the basement. Another room in the basement is finished and can serve as a rec room. The basement also walks out to the driveway where there is parking for one car and a patio and yard accessible to the tenants. Gas and electric are paid by tenant. Garbage, water, lawn and snow maintenance are covered by landlord. ONE parking spot. Extra parking is around the corner on the side street.