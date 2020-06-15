1716 Vine Street

Amenities

Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has been completely gutted & redone with new tile, tub, & vanity. Newer washer & dryer neatly tucked away in storage closet. The entire home has been freshly painted with warm neutral colors. Huge back yard with brand new vinyl privacy fence. Home comes furnished with new furniture throughout.Don't miss out on a chance to live in this beautiful home. Will not last!Tenant pays all utilities, except internet. Application, credit report, proof of income are required for consideration. Security deposit is 1.5 month's rent. Tenant(s) must carry 'Tenant Insurance'. No pets.