Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:56 PM

1716 Vine Street

1716 Vine Street · (732) 449-4646
Location

1716 Vine Street, West Belmar, NJ 07719
West Belmar

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Winter Rental. Beautifully updated ''Beachy'', 2br/1ba ranch home in West Belmar. The spacious eat-in-kitchen has new cabinets, countertops, tile backsplash & stainless steel appliances. Bathroom has been completely gutted & redone with new tile, tub, & vanity. Newer washer & dryer neatly tucked away in storage closet. The entire home has been freshly painted with warm neutral colors. Huge back yard with brand new vinyl privacy fence. Home comes furnished with new furniture throughout.Don't miss out on a chance to live in this beautiful home. Will not last!Tenant pays all utilities, except internet. Application, credit report, proof of income are required for consideration. Security deposit is 1.5 month's rent. Tenant(s) must carry 'Tenant Insurance'. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1716 Vine Street have any available units?
1716 Vine Street has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1716 Vine Street have?
Some of 1716 Vine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1716 Vine Street currently offering any rent specials?
1716 Vine Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1716 Vine Street pet-friendly?
No, 1716 Vine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in West Belmar.
Does 1716 Vine Street offer parking?
Yes, 1716 Vine Street does offer parking.
Does 1716 Vine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1716 Vine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1716 Vine Street have a pool?
No, 1716 Vine Street does not have a pool.
Does 1716 Vine Street have accessible units?
No, 1716 Vine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1716 Vine Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1716 Vine Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1716 Vine Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1716 Vine Street does not have units with air conditioning.
