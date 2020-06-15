All apartments in Wanamassa
1404 N Wanamassa Drive
1404 N Wanamassa Drive

1404 North Wanamassa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1404 North Wanamassa Drive, Wanamassa, NJ 07712
Wanamassa

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Quaint and cozy 3 bedroom lakefront Dutch colonial available for summer 2020 June 21- August 15,2020 Price is 2000 weekly with a 4 week minimum This unique home with gorgeous views of Deal Lake features enclosed porch,updated kitchen, large back yard, grill, comfy dining area, 3 good sized bedrooms, updated bath and did I mention private lakefront dock to enjoy warm summer nights? Rental comes with 4 bikes, Beach chairs and a beach locker at Sunset ave. Close to Asbury Parks nightlife and gorgeous beaches Owner may consider a small pet. 150 additional cleaning fee 4 week minimum required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 N Wanamassa Drive have any available units?
1404 N Wanamassa Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wanamassa, NJ.
What amenities does 1404 N Wanamassa Drive have?
Some of 1404 N Wanamassa Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 N Wanamassa Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1404 N Wanamassa Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 N Wanamassa Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 N Wanamassa Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1404 N Wanamassa Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1404 N Wanamassa Drive does offer parking.
Does 1404 N Wanamassa Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 N Wanamassa Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 N Wanamassa Drive have a pool?
No, 1404 N Wanamassa Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1404 N Wanamassa Drive have accessible units?
No, 1404 N Wanamassa Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 N Wanamassa Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 N Wanamassa Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1404 N Wanamassa Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1404 N Wanamassa Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
