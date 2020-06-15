1404 N Wanamassa Drive

Amenities

WEEKLY SUMMER RENTAL 2020 Quaint and cozy 3 bedroom lakefront Dutch colonial available for summer 2020 June 21- August 15,2020 Price is 2000 weekly with a 4 week minimum This unique home with gorgeous views of Deal Lake features enclosed porch,updated kitchen, large back yard, grill, comfy dining area, 3 good sized bedrooms, updated bath and did I mention private lakefront dock to enjoy warm summer nights? Rental comes with 4 bikes, Beach chairs and a beach locker at Sunset ave. Close to Asbury Parks nightlife and gorgeous beaches Owner may consider a small pet. 150 additional cleaning fee 4 week minimum required