Apartment List
/
NJ
/
riverdale
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

11 Apartments for rent in Riverdale, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Riverdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a lis... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Riverdale
14 Units Available
Reserve at Riverdale
6000 Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,846
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,286
1162 sqft
Spacious inside and out, these 1- and 2-bedroom apartments have stylish kitchens and living areas. There are several parks in the neighborhood, including beautiful Mountainside Park, situated by I-287.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
3111 RAMAPO CT
3111 Ramapo Court, Riverdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful 1 bedrm 1 bath unit. Kitchen w/ granite counters breakfast bar,Refrig, Gas stove Microwave and DW. Walk in closet in bedrm washer dryer in unit plus a terrace. Clubhouse / Gym, Pool, basketball & tennis court.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
6 MOUNTAIN VIEW CT
6 Mountainview Ct, Riverdale, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
NICE FIRST FLOOR UNIT. MUST HAVE CREDIT REPORT. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS. POOL,TENNIS COURTS AND GYM . MUST SHOW PROOF OF INCOME.
Results within 1 mile of Riverdale

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Ave, Pompton Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1051 sqft
Available 07/01/20 NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY APARTMENTS - Property Id: 274253 ***NEW CONSTRUCTION BUILT 2020*** Lakeside residence is conveniently located within the downtown of Pompton Lakes, close to shopping, dining, entertainment and parks! Our

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Pompton Lakes
1 Unit Available
21 Lakeside Ave
21 Lakeside Avenue, Pompton Lakes, NJ
Studio
$2,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New construction luxury building with FREE amenities like Gym, business/entertainment center and much more! One block away from commercial corridor on Wanaque Ave.
Results within 5 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
16 Units Available
Avalon Bloomingdale
267 Union Ave, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,975
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1437 sqft
Ideally situated near Riverdale, Butler and Pompton Lakes. Also just 30 miles outside of Manhattan. Each apartment features a gourmet kitchen. On-site clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
4 Units Available
Treetop Apartments
117 Treetop Ct, Bloomingdale, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
761 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
2173 sqft
Enjoy such amenities as High Speed Internet, ceiling fans, and window coverings. Our on-site management will meet your needs in a friendly and efficient manner.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
$
North Haledon
Contact for Availability
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Results within 10 miles of Riverdale
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
28 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
Studio
$1,540
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,925
963 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
45 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,861
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,996
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:44am
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Riverdale, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Riverdale renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Riverdale 1 BedroomsRiverdale 2 BedroomsRiverdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsRiverdale Apartments with Balcony
Riverdale Apartments with GarageRiverdale Apartments with GymRiverdale Apartments with ParkingRiverdale Apartments with Pool
Riverdale Apartments with Washer-DryerRiverdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsRiverdale Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJBayonne, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJ
Summit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJWestwood, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJPomona, NYSloatsburg, NYGreenwood Lake, NYPaterson, NJRoselle Park, NJHawthorne, NJ
Passaic, NJFranklin, NJWoodland Park, NJPompton Lakes, NJHamburg, NJWallington, NJBernardsville, NJTotowa, NJGarfield, NJPalisades Park, NJSuffern, NYKenvil, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

Kean UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeEssex County College
Hudson County Community College