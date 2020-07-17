All apartments in Union County
Find more places like 961 VALLEY ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union County, NJ
/
961 VALLEY ST
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

961 VALLEY ST

961 Valley Street · (888) 378-7688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

961 Valley Street, Union County, NJ 07088

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 961 · Avail. now

$2,275

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
media room
Bright and spacious end unit townhome, in cozy community conveniently located near down town Millburn and just a few blocks from Maplewood Jitney to NYC train, Whole Foods, Playground & Soccer Field. Townhome features : hardwood floors, sunken living rm with high ceiling, gas f/p, dedicated 20 amp service for audio/ home theater set up, a separate dining area, first floor powder room, stairwell with skylight and cathedral ceiling leading to master suite with walk in closet, deck and fabulous bath/jacuzzi, 2nd floor washer/dryer closet and 2nd bedroom and main bath. A charming end unit which offers a small side and rear yard, upper and lower decks, plenty of storage space (pull down-step to attic),one car garage with utility room and a fabulous location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 VALLEY ST have any available units?
961 VALLEY ST has a unit available for $2,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 961 VALLEY ST have?
Some of 961 VALLEY ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 VALLEY ST currently offering any rent specials?
961 VALLEY ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 VALLEY ST pet-friendly?
No, 961 VALLEY ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 961 VALLEY ST offer parking?
Yes, 961 VALLEY ST offers parking.
Does 961 VALLEY ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 VALLEY ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 VALLEY ST have a pool?
No, 961 VALLEY ST does not have a pool.
Does 961 VALLEY ST have accessible units?
No, 961 VALLEY ST does not have accessible units.
Does 961 VALLEY ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 961 VALLEY ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 961 VALLEY ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 961 VALLEY ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 961 VALLEY ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E
Kenilworth, NJ 07016
The Park
417 Raritan Rd
Roselle, NJ 07203
Hayes House Apartments
330 West Jersey Street
Elizabeth, NJ 07202
Fairmount Towers
585 Newark Ave
Elizabeth, NJ 07208
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave
Elizabeth, NJ 07202
17-19 N Union Ave Apartments
17 North Union Avenue
Union County, NJ 07016
AVE Union
1070 Morris Ave
Roselle, NJ 07083
24 Springfield Avenue
24 Springfield Avenue
Union County, NJ 07016

Similar Pages

Union County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJDunellen, NJAvenel, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNew Providence, NJRoselle, NJ
Linden, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJRahway, NJSummit, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJHarrison, NJPlainfield, NJWatchung, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity