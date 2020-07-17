961 VALLEY ST

Amenities

Bright and spacious end unit townhome, in cozy community conveniently located near down town Millburn and just a few blocks from Maplewood Jitney to NYC train, Whole Foods, Playground & Soccer Field. Townhome features : hardwood floors, sunken living rm with high ceiling, gas f/p, dedicated 20 amp service for audio/ home theater set up, a separate dining area, first floor powder room, stairwell with skylight and cathedral ceiling leading to master suite with walk in closet, deck and fabulous bath/jacuzzi, 2nd floor washer/dryer closet and 2nd bedroom and main bath. A charming end unit which offers a small side and rear yard, upper and lower decks, plenty of storage space (pull down-step to attic),one car garage with utility room and a fabulous location.