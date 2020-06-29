All apartments in Union County
321 FOREST RD
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

321 FOREST RD

321 Forest Road · (908) 322-4434
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

321 Forest Road, Union County, NJ 07076

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This newly renovated Cape is in THE Perfect Location, location, location. Close to Bus, NYC transportation, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Shopping & Retail. Relax in the gorgeous Backyard or Read a book in the tranquil Screened in porch. Freshly Painted Interior & Exterior, Newly Finished hardwood floors, 2 new Full Baths, New CAC, HWH & Furnace. Landlord to pay for Lawn Maintenance. Tenants are responsible for snow removal. Tenant is required to purchase rental insurance. Owner pays no utilities. Absolutely No smokers & No Pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 FOREST RD have any available units?
321 FOREST RD has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 321 FOREST RD have?
Some of 321 FOREST RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 FOREST RD currently offering any rent specials?
321 FOREST RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 FOREST RD pet-friendly?
No, 321 FOREST RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 321 FOREST RD offer parking?
No, 321 FOREST RD does not offer parking.
Does 321 FOREST RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 FOREST RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 FOREST RD have a pool?
No, 321 FOREST RD does not have a pool.
Does 321 FOREST RD have accessible units?
No, 321 FOREST RD does not have accessible units.
Does 321 FOREST RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 FOREST RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 321 FOREST RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 321 FOREST RD does not have units with air conditioning.
