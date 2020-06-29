321 FOREST RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

This newly renovated Cape is in THE Perfect Location, location, location. Close to Bus, NYC transportation, Restaurants, Schools, Parks, Shopping & Retail. Relax in the gorgeous Backyard or Read a book in the tranquil Screened in porch. Freshly Painted Interior & Exterior, Newly Finished hardwood floors, 2 new Full Baths, New CAC, HWH & Furnace. Landlord to pay for Lawn Maintenance. Tenants are responsible for snow removal. Tenant is required to purchase rental insurance. Owner pays no utilities. Absolutely No smokers & No Pets.