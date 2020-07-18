Amenities
Looking to get to the Suburbs Quickly!! This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Great neighborhood, Move in ready 2nd floor unit with Spacious 3 Beds, 1 bath and close to everything. Features an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and a bright and sunny living room. Newly finished hard wood floors throughout Washer & dryer available as well as designated basement storage area. Great neighborhood and close to everything Cranford is know for like parks, downtown, supermarkets, train and so much more..