All apartments in Union County
Find more places like 10 NEW ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union County, NJ
/
10 NEW ST
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:03 AM

10 NEW ST

10 New St · (908) 273-2991
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

10 New St, Union County, NJ 07016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Looking to get to the Suburbs Quickly!! This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Great neighborhood, Move in ready 2nd floor unit with Spacious 3 Beds, 1 bath and close to everything. Features an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and a bright and sunny living room. Newly finished hard wood floors throughout Washer & dryer available as well as designated basement storage area. Great neighborhood and close to everything Cranford is know for like parks, downtown, supermarkets, train and so much more..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 NEW ST have any available units?
10 NEW ST has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 10 NEW ST currently offering any rent specials?
10 NEW ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 NEW ST pet-friendly?
No, 10 NEW ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Union County.
Does 10 NEW ST offer parking?
No, 10 NEW ST does not offer parking.
Does 10 NEW ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 NEW ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 NEW ST have a pool?
No, 10 NEW ST does not have a pool.
Does 10 NEW ST have accessible units?
No, 10 NEW ST does not have accessible units.
Does 10 NEW ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 10 NEW ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10 NEW ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 10 NEW ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 10 NEW ST?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Gardens
648 Jefferson Ave
Elizabeth, NJ 07201
The Parc at Summit
26 Locust Dr
Summit, NJ 07901
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct
Union County, NJ 07076
Linden Arms
811 Linden Ave
Elizabeth, NJ 07202
17-19 N Union Ave Apartments
17 North Union Avenue
Union County, NJ 07016
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive
Short Hills, NJ 08016
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave
Summit, NJ 07901
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave
Westfield, NJ 07090

Similar Pages

Union County 1 Bedrooms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ
Morristown, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJFort Lee, NJEnglewood, NJDunellen, NJAvenel, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNew Providence, NJRoselle, NJ
Linden, NJKenilworth, NJWestfield, NJRahway, NJSummit, NJGarwood, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJHarrison, NJPlainfield, NJWatchung, NJNorth Plainfield, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity