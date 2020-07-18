Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities

Looking to get to the Suburbs Quickly!! This home is ready for immediate occupancy! Great neighborhood, Move in ready 2nd floor unit with Spacious 3 Beds, 1 bath and close to everything. Features an eat-in kitchen, formal dining room and a bright and sunny living room. Newly finished hard wood floors throughout Washer & dryer available as well as designated basement storage area. Great neighborhood and close to everything Cranford is know for like parks, downtown, supermarkets, train and so much more..