123 44TH ST

Amenities
Located on the 3rd floor, residence 301 is an oversized 1418 sqft., north-facing, 3/flex 4 bedroom home. The master bedroom suite is 13'7" x 17'6" with a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. The two other bedrooms are generously proportioned over 10' x 14' each. This apartment has ample closet space in the common area and a laundry room. The modern open kitchen with two-tone lacquer cabinetry, quartz countertops and is well equipped with stainless steel appliances (side-by-side refrigerator with filtered water/ice dispenser, built-in microwave, electric stove, dishwasher). The bathrooms have European-style vanities, porcelain tiles and chrome fixtures. All apartments have in-home, full-size washers and dryers. Photos are of similar apartment and exemplary of the finishes. Garage parking available $150/month. Pets: $250 one-time non-refundable + $25/month per pet. Water and sewer fee: $25/month. Photos are from Residence 910 - exemplary of apartment finishes. Virtual tour of 401 for similar layout. Landlord pays broker fee (1 month). All tenants must complete Online Credit/Background Check $30 (non refundable) - Listing Agent will provide link.