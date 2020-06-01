All apartments in Union City
Find more places like 123 44TH ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Union City, NJ
/
123 44TH ST
Last updated May 10 2020 at 1:16 AM

123 44TH ST

123 44th St · (201) 433-1111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Union City
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

123 44th St, Union City, NJ 07087
Union City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1418 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located on the 3rd floor, residence 301 is an oversized 1418 sqft., north-facing, 3/flex 4 bedroom home. The master bedroom suite is 13'7" x 17'6" with a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. The two other bedrooms are generously proportioned over 10' x 14' each. This apartment has ample closet space in the common area and a laundry room. The modern open kitchen with two-tone lacquer cabinetry, quartz countertops and is well equipped with stainless steel appliances (side-by-side refrigerator with filtered water/ice dispenser, built-in microwave, electric stove, dishwasher). The bathrooms have European-style vanities, porcelain tiles and chrome fixtures. All apartments have in-home, full-size washers and dryers. Photos are of similar apartment and exemplary of the finishes. Garage parking available $150/month. Pets: $250 one-time non-refundable + $25/month per pet. Water and sewer fee: $25/month. Photos are from Residence 910 - exemplary of apartment finishes. Virtual tour of 401 for similar layout. Landlord pays broker fee (1 month). All tenants must complete Online Credit/Background Check $30 (non refundable) - Listing Agent will provide link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 44TH ST have any available units?
123 44TH ST has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 44TH ST have?
Some of 123 44TH ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 44TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
123 44TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 44TH ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 44TH ST is pet friendly.
Does 123 44TH ST offer parking?
Yes, 123 44TH ST does offer parking.
Does 123 44TH ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 44TH ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 44TH ST have a pool?
No, 123 44TH ST does not have a pool.
Does 123 44TH ST have accessible units?
No, 123 44TH ST does not have accessible units.
Does 123 44TH ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 44TH ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 44TH ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 44TH ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 123 44TH ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Estuary
1600 Harbor Blvd
Union City, NJ 07086
1500 Harbor
1500 Harbor Boulevard
Union City, NJ 07086
The Union at Lyndhurst
1301 Wall St W
Union City, NJ 07071

Similar Pages

Union City 1 BedroomsUnion City 2 Bedrooms
Union City Apartments with GymUnion City Apartments with Move-in Specials
Union City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJFort Lee, NJHarrison, NJEdgewater, NJ
Westwood, NJPerth Amboy, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJValley Stream, NYRutherford, NJAvenel, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity