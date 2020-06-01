123 44TH ST

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator on-site laundry parking garage

Located on the 3rd floor, residence 301 is an oversized 1418 sqft., north-facing, 3/flex 4 bedroom home. The master bedroom suite is 13'7" x 17'6" with a walk in closet and ensuite bathroom. The two other bedrooms are generously proportioned over 10' x 14' each. This apartment has ample closet space in the common area and a laundry room. The modern open kitchen with two-tone lacquer cabinetry, quartz countertops and is well equipped with stainless steel appliances (side-by-side refrigerator with filtered water/ice dispenser, built-in microwave, electric stove, dishwasher). The bathrooms have European-style vanities, porcelain tiles and chrome fixtures. All apartments have in-home, full-size washers and dryers. Photos are of similar apartment and exemplary of the finishes. Garage parking available $150/month. Pets: $250 one-time non-refundable + $25/month per pet. Water and sewer fee: $25/month. Photos are from Residence 910 - exemplary of apartment finishes. Virtual tour of 401 for similar layout. Landlord pays broker fee (1 month). All tenants must complete Online Credit/Background Check $30 (non refundable) - Listing Agent will provide link.