Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:14 AM

905 Rio Grande Drive

905 Rio Grande Dr · (732) 797-9001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

905 Rio Grande Dr, Toms River, NJ 08755

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,375

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2254 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

new construction
garage
clubhouse
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
new construction
Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River. This townhome offers it all at an affordable price, the home offers 2,254 square feet, a one car garage & three floors of plenty living space. Entering into the home you'll be met by a foyer that sets the tone for entire house. The first floor features a large sized recreation room that can be used for a family room, play room or even an extra bedroom. The second floor features an open concept floor plan with a beautifully designed kitchen, Center Island, tons of cabinet space & a walk in pantry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 905 Rio Grande Drive have any available units?
905 Rio Grande Drive has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 905 Rio Grande Drive have?
Some of 905 Rio Grande Drive's amenities include new construction, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 905 Rio Grande Drive currently offering any rent specials?
905 Rio Grande Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 905 Rio Grande Drive pet-friendly?
No, 905 Rio Grande Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 905 Rio Grande Drive offer parking?
Yes, 905 Rio Grande Drive offers parking.
Does 905 Rio Grande Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 905 Rio Grande Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 905 Rio Grande Drive have a pool?
No, 905 Rio Grande Drive does not have a pool.
Does 905 Rio Grande Drive have accessible units?
No, 905 Rio Grande Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 905 Rio Grande Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 905 Rio Grande Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 905 Rio Grande Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 905 Rio Grande Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
