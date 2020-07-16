905 Rio Grande Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage new construction

Pictures are from the furnished model home, home is unfurnished & vacant. Welcome home to the luxury New Construction townhouses located in the Riverwood Chase complex in the highly desirable North Dover area in Toms River. This townhome offers it all at an affordable price, the home offers 2,254 square feet, a one car garage & three floors of plenty living space. Entering into the home you'll be met by a foyer that sets the tone for entire house. The first floor features a large sized recreation room that can be used for a family room, play room or even an extra bedroom. The second floor features an open concept floor plan with a beautifully designed kitchen, Center Island, tons of cabinet space & a walk in pantry.