699 Bay Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting mature trees, covered front porch, and 2 car garage! This wonderful home offers multiple living areas! Upon entering you’ll see the open concept living, dining, and kitchen area which makes the space very functional for everyday life. Following the beautiful french doors you’ll find the additional living/family room which offers a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The living area will lead you down the hallway where you will find all the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.Many windows provide natural light throughout.Ceiling fans are conveniently located in the living, dining and kitchen. The backyard boasts a beautiful, large wood deck perfect for entertaining and hanging out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/



Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!

*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.