Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:14 AM

699 Bay Avenue

699 Bay Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

699 Bay Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This delightful home located in Dover Township, NJ is now available! It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,380sqft! Charming Curb Appeal boasting mature trees, covered front porch, and 2 car garage! This wonderful home offers multiple living areas! Upon entering you’ll see the open concept living, dining, and kitchen area which makes the space very functional for everyday life. Following the beautiful french doors you’ll find the additional living/family room which offers a sliding glass door leading to the backyard. The living area will lead you down the hallway where you will find all the 3 bedrooms and 2 baths.Many windows provide natural light throughout.Ceiling fans are conveniently located in the living, dining and kitchen. The backyard boasts a beautiful, large wood deck perfect for entertaining and hanging out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/

Move in by June 30th - GET HALF OFF 2nd MONTH’S RENT!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Bay Avenue have any available units?
699 Bay Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Toms River, NJ.
What amenities does 699 Bay Avenue have?
Some of 699 Bay Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Bay Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
699 Bay Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Bay Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 699 Bay Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 699 Bay Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 699 Bay Avenue does offer parking.
Does 699 Bay Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 699 Bay Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Bay Avenue have a pool?
No, 699 Bay Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 699 Bay Avenue have accessible units?
No, 699 Bay Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Bay Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 699 Bay Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 699 Bay Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 699 Bay Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
