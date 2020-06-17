All apartments in Toms River
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:19 PM

512 Roosevelt Avenue

512 Roosevelt Avenue · (732) 908-2824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

512 Roosevelt Avenue, Toms River, NJ 08753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout. Ready for occupancy as quickly as the Landlord has a new Rental CCO , Good credit, Minimum of 630 credit score. No smokers. No cats. Small dog crated when out may be considered. Tenants to have steady pay and be on the same job for 2 plus years. Minimum income: $50k plus 5K for each dependent. Realtors, please follow application process on line.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 Roosevelt Avenue have any available units?
512 Roosevelt Avenue has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 512 Roosevelt Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 Roosevelt Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 Roosevelt Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 Roosevelt Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 512 Roosevelt Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 512 Roosevelt Avenue does offer parking.
Does 512 Roosevelt Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 Roosevelt Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 Roosevelt Avenue have a pool?
No, 512 Roosevelt Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 512 Roosevelt Avenue have accessible units?
No, 512 Roosevelt Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 512 Roosevelt Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 512 Roosevelt Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 512 Roosevelt Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
