512 Roosevelt Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Featured Listing. Mint freshly painted 3 bedroom, 1. 5 bath two story attached home, with a one car garage, separate driveway and fenced back yard. Full appliance package. New carpeting throughout. Ready for occupancy as quickly as the Landlord has a new Rental CCO , Good credit, Minimum of 630 credit score. No smokers. No cats. Small dog crated when out may be considered. Tenants to have steady pay and be on the same job for 2 plus years. Minimum income: $50k plus 5K for each dependent. Realtors, please follow application process on line.