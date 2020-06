Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Waterfront Green Island Bi-Level home, possible mother - daughter. The home has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a 2 car garage, and approx 2500 sqft of living space. The first level features and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. The second floor has a 2nd floor balcony off of the dining area. Renter's insurance required, small pets may be considered, non smokers preferred.