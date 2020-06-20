15 Yellowstone Drive

Amenities
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs. Photos coming soon, but don't wait call to schedule an showing. Due to COVID-19, an addendum must be signed prior to showing. No Smoking/No Pets Allowed. MUST BE 55 or OLDER - ADULT COMMUNITY Available on or about July 1st - Virtual Tour prior to renovations is available - contact listings agent