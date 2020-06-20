All apartments in Toms River
15 Yellowstone Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:30 PM

15 Yellowstone Drive

15 Yellowstone Drive · (908) 967-8668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Yellowstone Drive, Toms River, NJ 08753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Charming rental, 2 bedroom/1 bathroom Newport Model located in Holiday City Silverton. Home will feature an updated kitchen, updated flooring through out home, updated bathroom, and a beautiful patio area out back perfect for summer time bbqs. Photos coming soon, but don't wait call to schedule an showing. Due to COVID-19, an addendum must be signed prior to showing. No Smoking/No Pets Allowed. MUST BE 55 or OLDER - ADULT COMMUNITY Available on or about July 1st - Virtual Tour prior to renovations is available - contact listings agent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Yellowstone Drive have any available units?
15 Yellowstone Drive has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Yellowstone Drive have?
Some of 15 Yellowstone Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Yellowstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15 Yellowstone Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Yellowstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 15 Yellowstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toms River.
Does 15 Yellowstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15 Yellowstone Drive does offer parking.
Does 15 Yellowstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Yellowstone Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Yellowstone Drive have a pool?
No, 15 Yellowstone Drive does not have a pool.
Does 15 Yellowstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 15 Yellowstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Yellowstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Yellowstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Yellowstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Yellowstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Equal Housing Opportunity