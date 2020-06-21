46 Frontier Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Available July 15 - Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood. Replacement windows, beautifully painted throughout. Cozy gas fireplace in Living Room. Recessed lights. Applicants must have minimum credit score of 700. Convenient near GSP, Rts. 18, 66, 33, 34 35, 36 and 547. Jersey Premium Outlets, dining and recreational actvities all close by.Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. Multi-year leases preferred. Minimum lease term: annual. Tenant insurance required.