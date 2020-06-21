All apartments in Tinton Falls
Find more places like 46 Frontier Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tinton Falls, NJ
/
46 Frontier Way
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:57 PM

46 Frontier Way

46 Frontier Way · (732) 842-3200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tinton Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

46 Frontier Way, Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available July 15 - Upper floor 2 BR 1.5 BATHROOMS. NEAT AND CLEAN and ready to go. One pet allowed for extra $75/mo. Large room sizes, BOTH bedrooms have walk-in closets, full size washer & dryer, dishwasher, fridge, stove and microhood. Replacement windows, beautifully painted throughout. Cozy gas fireplace in Living Room. Recessed lights. Applicants must have minimum credit score of 700. Convenient near GSP, Rts. 18, 66, 33, 34 35, 36 and 547. Jersey Premium Outlets, dining and recreational actvities all close by.Tenant pays gas, electric, water and sewer. Multi-year leases preferred. Minimum lease term: annual. Tenant insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46 Frontier Way have any available units?
46 Frontier Way has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 46 Frontier Way have?
Some of 46 Frontier Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46 Frontier Way currently offering any rent specials?
46 Frontier Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46 Frontier Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 46 Frontier Way is pet friendly.
Does 46 Frontier Way offer parking?
Yes, 46 Frontier Way does offer parking.
Does 46 Frontier Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46 Frontier Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46 Frontier Way have a pool?
No, 46 Frontier Way does not have a pool.
Does 46 Frontier Way have accessible units?
No, 46 Frontier Way does not have accessible units.
Does 46 Frontier Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46 Frontier Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 46 Frontier Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 46 Frontier Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 46 Frontier Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cascades at Tinton Falls
100 Autumn Dr
Tinton Falls, NJ 07753

Similar Pages

Tinton Falls 2 BedroomsTinton Falls Apartments with Balcony
Tinton Falls Apartments with GarageTinton Falls Apartments with Pool
Tinton Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJWest New York, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJLakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJ
Eatontown, NJRed Bank, NJNew Providence, NJFreehold, NJSouth Amboy, NJWest Long Branch, NJKenilworth, NJDunellen, NJCliffwood Beach, NJWatchung, NJBelmar, NJNeptune City, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
Monmouth UniversityNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity