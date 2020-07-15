All apartments in Tenafly
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:49 AM

Stonegarth Apartments

30 Engle Street · (833) 268-3971
Location

30 Engle Street, Tenafly, NJ 07670
Tenafly

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12-2 · Avail. Nov 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 06-2 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Unit 08-1 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Stonegarth Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
online portal
smoke-free community
StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments. The property is situated on beautifully manicured grounds and all apartments include parking, heat and hot water and onsite laundry facility. There is also 24/7 maintenance/emergency assistance provided by our onsite employees.

Situated just minutes from 9W (Palisades Interstate Parkway) and the George Washington Bridge, New York City is easily accessible via the Red & Tan Lines and the NY/NJ Port Authority Buses at the Engle street bus stop.

Within the town limits you can find attractions such as the Tenafly Nature Center, Greenbrook Nature Roosevelt Common, Sunnyside Park, Sanctuary, Palisades Interstate Park and the Davis Johnson Gardens. Great shopping and restaurants are located in downtown Tenafly, plus you will enjoy the convenience of access to Englewood and its many attractions.

The Tenafly Public Schools serve students from Kindergarten

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs
Dogs
limit: 2
rent: $50
Cats
limit: 2
rent: $25
Parking Details: Covered lot. Off-street parking;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Stonegarth Apartments have any available units?
Stonegarth Apartments has 3 units available starting at $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Stonegarth Apartments have?
Some of Stonegarth Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Stonegarth Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Stonegarth Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Stonegarth Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Stonegarth Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Stonegarth Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Stonegarth Apartments offers parking.
Does Stonegarth Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Stonegarth Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Stonegarth Apartments have a pool?
No, Stonegarth Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Stonegarth Apartments have accessible units?
No, Stonegarth Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Stonegarth Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Stonegarth Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Stonegarth Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Stonegarth Apartments has units with air conditioning.
