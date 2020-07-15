Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven recently renovated smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly online portal smoke-free community

StoneGarth Apartments are located in the picturesque town of Tenafly, New Jersey offers spacious, upscale one and two bedroom apartments. The property is situated on beautifully manicured grounds and all apartments include parking, heat and hot water and onsite laundry facility. There is also 24/7 maintenance/emergency assistance provided by our onsite employees.



Situated just minutes from 9W (Palisades Interstate Parkway) and the George Washington Bridge, New York City is easily accessible via the Red & Tan Lines and the NY/NJ Port Authority Buses at the Engle street bus stop.



Within the town limits you can find attractions such as the Tenafly Nature Center, Greenbrook Nature Roosevelt Common, Sunnyside Park, Sanctuary, Palisades Interstate Park and the Davis Johnson Gardens. Great shopping and restaurants are located in downtown Tenafly, plus you will enjoy the convenience of access to Englewood and its many attractions.



The Tenafly Public Schools serve students from Kindergarten