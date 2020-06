Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

About 10 years old townhouse. Very large backyard. Living room with dinning room open. family room with bar counter, higher ceiling. Large master bedroom, with large walking in closet. Suite room with full bathroom. Finished basement with large activity room, 1 bedroom, full bath. 2 car garage. House close to all the schools, park, shopping, and major highway. Dob't miss the chance to move in central of the Tenafly.