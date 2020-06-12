/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
77 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Summit, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
66 New England Avenue
66 New England Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1040 sqft
Newly renovated. New White Kitchen with quartz countertops. All new appliances, Open floor plan, finished lower level. End unit with fireplace and extra windows. Town Inspections for renovation complete. Ready for move in.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
13 UNION PL
13 Union Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13 UNION PL in Summit. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
49 Park Ave Unit 1
49 Park Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,395
JUST RENOVATED. First floor unit. 10' ceilings,recessed lighting w/dimmers,oak flooring throughout,quarts counters,large center island,stainless appliances, professional hood,large washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12 at 12:44am

Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1136 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Chatham
1 Unit Available
156 RIVEREDGE DR
156 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
Pristine Large Townhouse In Beautiful Community. Finished Basement and Attached Garage. State Of The Art Kitchen With Geneous Counter Space And Spacious Sitting Area. Lovely Patio/ View Of Wooded Lot. Pristine Hardwood Floors.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
150 BROAD ST
150 Broad Street, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
Brand New Construction! Custom, elegant finishes await you and the convenience of townhome living. Exceptional space, open floor plan, and bright sunlit rooms. Private garage parking & outdoor space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
1244 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
18 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1393 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm

Watchung
12 Units Available
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,846
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am

7 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,625
1120 sqft
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am

Chatham
14 Units Available
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,847
1044 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1254 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
961 VALLEY ST
961 Valley Street, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Bright and spacious end unit townhome, in cozy community conveniently located near down town Millburn and just a few blocks from Maplewood Jitney to NYC train, Whole Foods, Playground & Soccer Field.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
1701 SPRINGFIELD AVE
1701 Springfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1280 sqft
Newer building with spacious well appointed luxury apartments on vibrant Springfield Avenue across from Maplecrest Park, Hilton Library and the gazebo with live summer music.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Summit
1 Unit Available
150 BROAD ST
150 Broad Street, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
Brand New Construction! Custom, elegant finishes await you and the convenience of townhome living. Exceptional space, open floor plan, and bright sunlit rooms. Private garage parking & outdoor space.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
East Hanover
1 Unit Available
24 QUEENS BRIDGE DR
24 Queensbridge Dr, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Great 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome with one car garage in desirable Castle Ridge Townhome Community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
422 Tournament Drive
422 Tournament Drive, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
Modern 2 BR & 2 BA condo in a gated community with laundry, wood burning fireplace, walk in closet, and access to pool. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and brand new granite counter tops.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Garwood
1 Unit Available
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
935 CALDWELL AVE
935 Caldwell Avenue, Union County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
Beautifully Renovated Pet Friendly 2 bedroom Duplex.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE H-7
250 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Great unit in Belantrae Greens with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Newly painted open floor plan with plenty of space! Great eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 sliding glass doors leading to private patio, perfect for entertaining.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Florham Park
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE K-6
250 Ridgedale Ave, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
2 Bedroom, 2 full 1 half bath, townhouse w/gorgeous Golf Course Views! 1st floor: HW floors, Eat-in Kitchen w/sliders to private patio, Den w/decorative fireplace, vaulted sun filled Living Room, formal Dining Room, Powder Room; 2nd level: HW
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
98 BURNETT AVE
98 Burnett Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1143 sqft
Newer building, only 2 years young, with high end finishes. Stainless steel kitchen suites, granite counters, hardwood floors, full front load washer/dryer in unit, central heat/air in unit. Well appointed two bedroom/two bathroom apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Fanwood
1 Unit Available
233 LAGRANDE AVE
233 La Grande Ave, Fanwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 233 LAGRANDE AVE in Fanwood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Westfield
1 Unit Available
411 W NORTH AVE
411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play.
